Rising star Teshay is here to take over

Teshay Makeda. Archant

Teshay Makeda's autumn schedule is getting busier. As this uplifting and talented singer/songwriter continues to reach new audiences, venues from Brixton to Birmingham and Covent Garden to Croydon have booked appearances, keen for Makeda to bring her fusion of reggae, soul and RnB to their respective stages.

Next up for Makeda - otherwise known as the Empress of Roots Soul - is a Friday night date at Vortex Jazz Club. She'll come to Gillett Square this weekend accompanied by a live band, ready to sing "songs that bear messages of love, unity and healing inspired by her Rastafarian faith," in the words of the event's listing page.

Makeda's latest gig in Dalston has been put together by Ray Carless and M-Press Lee's Club Skaaville, with an after-party until 2am in the Jazz Club's downstairs bar to follow.

The singer-songwriter announced details of her show on Facebook last Saturday (September 21), saying: "I'm telling you it's gonna be a Roots Soul affair, with an after party celebrating the late Empress of UK reggae, Joy Mack."

Since the release of her self-titled EP in 2017, Makeda has gone on to perform in the UK and across Europe, with notable appearances at Spain's Rototom Sunsplash Festival and Cross the Tracks Festival in Brockwell Park earlier this summer.

The south-Londoner's first headline gig came in June, at Streatham's Hideaway, and this Friday's show follows another international appearance; this time at the Mekudeshet Festival in Israel.

In what has been a memorable year for Makeda, her first single - OMG - also came out in 2019, ahead of the release of her second LP, Omega Mother Goddess, which will "seek to explore the Roots and Soul of the Divine Feminine" later this year.

Teshay Makeda plays Vortex Jazz Club this Friday, September 27. Tickets are £15. More details here.