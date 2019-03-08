Search

Advanced search

Album review: slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

PUBLISHED: 14:58 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 22 May 2019

Album cover for slowthai's debut album: Nothing Great About Britain.

Album cover for slowthai's debut album: Nothing Great About Britain.

Archant

A vivid and gripping tour of modern life from the brightest new star of Britain's grime scene.

Known to his mother as Tyron Frampton, Northampton's slowthai has been garnering plaudits ever since his breakout track Jiggle three years ago.

The lead-up to this debut record has seen a fistful of vital, vibrant videos featuring Frampton's fearless persona go viral - naked and staring out of a frame in an art gallery, hanging out of the passenger window of a hatchback while flying the Union Jack, spitting lyrics in a tracksuit propped up against a pub pool table, and all the while staring, in an almost maniac-state, down the barrel of the lens and flashing some seriously blingin' toothware.

Largely recorded in early 2018 in east London, the LP lays down the high-octane rapper's perspective on the island he calls home, lampooning himself and baiting the royals, nationalist populism, politicians and cultural appropriation while dropping references to depression, disaffection, violence, regret, gang life and county lines drug dealing.

Frampton spits out couplets like a Gatling gun, gleefully cross-pollinating metaphors in a thick London accent, and peppering tracks with snatched recordings of idle chat and, at one point, some vintage newsreel about glue-sniffing.

He's a compelling rapper, painting grim scenes of the life he sees, and more than holds his own when pulling in big guest names - Tottenham superstar Skepta on Inglorious, and grime prodigy Jaykae on Grow Up.

Aside from the syncopated beats of Gorgeous, which charts his challenging council estate upbringing in the Midlands, to Doorman's descending scuzzy bass guitar riff (bringing Sleaford Mods and The Stooges to mind), Frampton's lines play out over taut beats and brittle electronica, painting a suitably gritty soundscape.

Aiming high, he says he wants his debut to advocate for community in a country that can increasingly feel at war with itself, mired in fear and insularity.

Whether Nothing Great About Britain manages that remains to be seen, but for now it is a gripping glare in the mirror from a clever, self-aware and plucky commentator.

Rating: 4/5 stars

Most Read

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson talks Petr Cech’s retirement as he praises his ‘fantastic’ decision

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational

Edinburgh congratulates Fylde after FA Trophy win

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Spurs ban three fans for trying to sell Champions League final tickets

General view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

The Alchemist: Old Street gets new cocktail bar

Theatrical cocktails are coming to City Road courtesy of The Alchemist. Picture: @food_feels.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists