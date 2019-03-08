Search

Advanced search

The Strokes at All Points East 2019: Garage rock legends romp through hits with nostalgia-fest

PUBLISHED: 21:52 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 27 May 2019

The Strokes performing New York City Cops at All Points East 2019. Picture: Sam Gelder

The Strokes performing New York City Cops at All Points East 2019. Picture: Sam Gelder

Archant

As soon as The Strokes swaggered on stage and burst into Heart in a Cage it was clear they weren't messing around.

The New York garage rock icons have always been as direct on stage as they are on record, and Saturday night was no different.

Donning a silky black shirt, frontman Julian Casablancas was as blasé as ever for the band's first UK show since 2015, offering even less chat than usual. But why bother when you can simply give the crowd the nostalgia-fest they've come for?

The on-off band looked to be enjoying themselves too as they blitzed through their set with a hit parade that didn't concern itself with anything beyond First Impressions of Earth. The divisive third album got a healthier showing than usual with six songs, including a rare outing for underrated album track Razorblade.

You may also want to watch:

All the classics from Is This It? and Room on Fire were played, with perhaps the only other slight surprises being outings for What Ever Happened, Under Control and I Can't Win - three fan favourites from their 2003 sophmore record.

So focused were the band that they didn't notice the heckles and boos aimed at the sound desk. Following the show some fans have demanded refunds, complaining that they couldn't hear due to the poor sound quality.

That's a real shame, because from where we were stood it was fine, with a bigger problem being the lack of interest from the small pockets of pissed up lads who had to wait over an hour to hear closer Last Nite and decided to whip up a volatile atmosphere in the meantime.

Sadly bands like The Strokes are always going to attract men like this, but for the most part the crowd was in good spirits, singing along to the hits that soundtracked their teenage years.

For those of us that could hear it was a night to remember. For the sake of those who couldn't, let's hope it's not another four-year wait till the next time.

4/5 due to the problems with the sound

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mare Street closed after collision

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Nightmare neighbours’ may need support too – but how can a resolution be reached?

This woman told the Gazette she is subjected to noise and anti-social behaviour every day in her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

All Points East: More free activities announced for In The Neighbourhood

The event comes to Victoria Park in between All Points East 2019's two weekends of music. Picture: Rory James.

Thousands of dead fish in Hackney as the River Lee is “on its last gasp”

Dead fish in the river Lea.

‘The bloodshed must stop’: May Day peace parade planned from Haggerston to Dalston Square

The 2013 Seventh Day Adventist peace march in Hackney. Picture: Vickie Flores

Most Read

Mare Street closed after collision

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Nightmare neighbours’ may need support too – but how can a resolution be reached?

This woman told the Gazette she is subjected to noise and anti-social behaviour every day in her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

All Points East: More free activities announced for In The Neighbourhood

The event comes to Victoria Park in between All Points East 2019's two weekends of music. Picture: Rory James.

Thousands of dead fish in Hackney as the River Lee is “on its last gasp”

Dead fish in the river Lea.

‘The bloodshed must stop’: May Day peace parade planned from Haggerston to Dalston Square

The 2013 Seventh Day Adventist peace march in Hackney. Picture: Vickie Flores

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Middlesex bounce back against Worcestershire

Dawid Malan in batting action for Middlesex (pic: John Walton/PA)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Skhodran Mustafi Q&A as Arsenal defender talks facing Chelsea in the final and dealing with criticism

Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Pochettino reiterates focus on final, not his future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino during a press conference (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

The Strokes at All Points East 2019: Garage rock legends romp through hits with nostalgia-fest

The Strokes performing New York City Cops at All Points East 2019. Picture: Sam Gelder

Clay aiming to add more goals to game next season

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists