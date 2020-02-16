Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Sofar Sounds in Haggerston - Raising the bar of the stripped-back gig

PUBLISHED: 11:39 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 16 February 2020

Bad Honey at Sofar Sounds, Signature Brew Taproom & Venue, Haggerston. Picture: Jay Burgess

Bad Honey at Sofar Sounds, Signature Brew Taproom & Venue, Haggerston. Picture: Jay Burgess

Jay Burgess

In 2009, eight musicians hosted an intimate gig in a living room in London, and Sofar Sounds was born.

Eleven years later, the startup has reached 447 cities, taken nearly 1 million guests, and raised $31 million in investment.

Their recipe is simple. Dress up a 'secret' venue to be Insta-ready, add a good sound system, and guarantee enthusiastic bums on seats to perform to.

Tonight's (February 11) setting is the Signature Brew Taproom in Haggerston, a chic bunker bar tucked underneath the Overground line's arches. True to form the venue was floor-cushioned, fairy-lit, and packed full of bubbly twenty-somethings.

Young duo Bad Honey kicked things off with a set of deep jazzy synths over alternative electronic beats, landing somewhere between James Blake and Maggie Rogers. Lydia Clowes' voice was the centrepiece, evoking Eva Cassidy in her control and angelic tone.

You may also want to watch:

The duo skirted between stylish pop songwriting and something more technical and edgy. They excelled at the former, showcased on set highlight Circles, which was released on Friday, February 14.

Next, charming Nigerian singer Jarell Ebuka whipped up the crowd with empowered opener Saved. This arresting and soulful start was oddly followed by a bout of weaker saccharine tracks more akin to Jason Mraz, with some slightly ropy guitar work.

However, Ebuka triumphed again on closer Abuja, named after the Nigerian capital where he left a lover of old. This soothing and candid lullaby was a beautiful end to a somewhat inconsistent set.

To close was smooth husky crooner Leon Jacques and his impromptu three-piece, laying down imaginative R&B reworks that included Luther Van Dross, Justin Timberlake and Jacques' idol, Beyoncé.

The ablest musician of the evening, Jacques' slightly unsettled set flitted between good-time fun and serious artistry, his own material loaded with lyrical prowess. However, he was here to entertain - and easily became a crowd-favourite in doing so.

Not every act may have landed perfectly, but Sofar's savvy model of exclusivity and slick marketing made for an energetic and devoted atmosphere, buoyed by an impassioned host at the helm. Tickets are on the steep side at £18, but in providing a reliable venue, roster and audience (in a scene often devoid of all) Sofar are raising the bar of the stripped-back gig.

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Shoreditch Park parents petition against Hackney Council plans to build a block of flats in the primary school’s playground

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

Hackney man’s plan to put to good use thousands of dumped containers

Justin Beardsell (left) and his business partner Ruben Wood. Picture: Daniele Colucciello

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Shoreditch Park parents petition against Hackney Council plans to build a block of flats in the primary school’s playground

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

Hackney man’s plan to put to good use thousands of dumped containers

Justin Beardsell (left) and his business partner Ruben Wood. Picture: Daniele Colucciello

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal Women’s FA Cup tie postponed

General view of the corner flag ahead of Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Sofar Sounds in Haggerston - Raising the bar of the stripped-back gig

Bad Honey at Sofar Sounds, Signature Brew Taproom & Venue, Haggerston. Picture: Jay Burgess

‘You wouldn’t want to do that now’: The East End Canal Tales recounts people’s memories of taking regular baths in the Regent’s Canal

Gino Bergonzi delivering ice c1960s. Picture: Dom Bergonzi

League Two: Cheltenham 2 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Spurs boss Mourinho focused only on Villa

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho
Drive 24