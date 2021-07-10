The 1975 reschedule huge outdoor green-themed Finsbury Park show to 2021

The 1975 have set a date for their huge one-day show in Finsbury Park, which was originally scheduled to take place this summer.

The band which headlined Reading and Leeds Festival last year, will be joined by Charlie XCX, Clairo and 49,000 fans for the show on July 10 2021.

Original tickets remain valid.

The Finsbury Park show will have an eco-theme, and the whole event will be powered with sustainably sourced HVO fuel, which is made from vegetable oils or animal fats using a specialist hydrotreatment process and because of its purity harmful emissions are significantly reduced.

The event will also be the first paperless show in Finsbury Park, using only digital tickets.

Organisers Festival Republic have pledged to plant 1,975 trees in Hackney, Haringey and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities, and the band will plant a tree across the globe for every ticket sold.