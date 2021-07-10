Search

The 1975 reschedule huge outdoor green-themed Finsbury Park show to 2021

PUBLISHED: 09:18 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 15 July 2020

The 1975. Picture: Chuff Media

The 1975. Picture: Chuff Media

Chuff Media

The 1975 have set a date for their huge one-day show in Finsbury Park, which was originally scheduled to take place this summer.

The band which headlined Reading and Leeds Festival last year, will be joined by Charlie XCX, Clairo and 49,000 fans for the show on July 10 2021.

Original tickets remain valid.

The Finsbury Park show will have an eco-theme, and the whole event will be powered with sustainably sourced HVO fuel, which is made from vegetable oils or animal fats using a specialist hydrotreatment process and because of its purity harmful emissions are significantly reduced.

The event will also be the first paperless show in Finsbury Park, using only digital tickets.

Organisers Festival Republic have pledged to plant 1,975 trees in Hackney, Haringey and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities, and the band will plant a tree across the globe for every ticket sold.

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Hundreds protest plans to move Hackney domestic abuse charity into “unsuitable premises”

The protest, which was co-hosted by BLMUK and the London Renters Union, was attended by around 500 people. Picture: Andy Commons

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

