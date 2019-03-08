Atom Gallery: Raising funds for charity one pizza box at a time

Atom Gallery on Green Lanes have announced an exhibition of pizza box artwork which will raise money for Hackney Foodbank.

Set to run between November 2 and 23, Can I Get A Slice? will feature a display from a clutch of artists who will paint, spray, draw, print or otherwise embellish takeaway pizza boxes. Owners Richard Pendry and Mark Perronet expect there to be around 70 to 80 pieces in total and each will be on sale with a slice of the proceeds going to charity.

The idea for the exhibition stems from Perronet browsing social media earlier this summer. "I came across @johntombstone on Instagram, [and] one of his reworkings of old cartoon characters caught my eye.

"The pizza box I bought has a painting of a drooling Tom from Tom and Jerry and I had to have it!

"The fact it was on a pizza box was important, perhaps the idea of making art on something normally seen as ready for the bin appealed to me. It connects with Tom of course whose life - like most cats - revolves around food or potential food!"

Atom Gallery has been based on Green Lanes for almost three years, moving from a location on Stroud Green Road where they had been located for two years previous to that.

Managed by Pendry and Perronet - both practicing artists themselves - Atom Gallery specialises in limited edition screenprints, relief prints, monoprints and digital prints.

"We're the kind of gallery that gives young artists their first exhibition," explains Pendry. "Atom is a small gallery without a huge amount of money; we're keen to give young artists a leg-up.

"We've given the artists a free reign [for Can I Have A Slice?] as we want them to provide a piece that's representative of their style."

Artists including Supermundane, Pure Evil and Skeleton Cardboard - as well as John Tombstone himself - will be taking part, and while most of the artists are east London based, some are coming from further afield.

Pendry says that a few members of the line-up approached him asking to take part as word of mouth about the exhibition's good cause began to spread.

"Pizza boxes are quite a low brow canvas," adds Pendry. "It's accessible, easy to get hold of, and there's something a bit pop-art about it. You're using packaging and advertising material; the artists are quite keen to experiment on different surfaces."

While some artists will be using boxes from their local pizzerias, nearby restaurants including Pizza Pilgrims, Pizza GoGo and Nonno's Pizzeria have also donated boxes to be used by the artists.

Messrs Pendry and Perronet have opted to donate a portion of proceeds "because of the current political climate and the increase in food poverty."

"It's becoming more and more visible on the streets," explains Pendry. "You're reading about it in the newspapers. I live in Hackney, and Mark is in Islington - we're aware of it as a local issue, and we think every little helps."

With six weeks still to go until opening night, there's time for the line-up to expand well beyond the 40 or so artists who are already confirmed to take part in the exhibition. Pendry forecasts that each pizza box will be available to buy "let's say from £25," and the gallery is planning a launch event open to everybody on November 1, from 6 to 9pm.

Can I Get A Slice? is at Atom Gallery, 127 Green Lanes, N16 9DA, from November 2-23. More details here.