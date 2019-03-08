Search

Advanced search

Preview: Stoke Newington's 10th Literary Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:37 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 29 May 2019

Three women at last year's Festival. Picture: Liz Vater.

Three women at last year's Festival. Picture: Liz Vater.

Archant

The Stoke Newington Literary Festival is about bringing bright minds and interesting stories to the community - and keeping tickets cheap all the while.

Nigella Lawson is at this year's Literary Festival. Picture: Liz Seabrook.Nigella Lawson is at this year's Literary Festival. Picture: Liz Seabrook.

"If you want to see Nigella (Lawson) outside the festival," says director Liz Vater, "it'll set you back between £25 and £45. We've put her on for a tenner."

Lawson is one of a number of high-profile figures due in Stokey for the event, which runs between June 7 and 9. The celebrity chef comes to the Town Hall next Saturday (June 8), where she'll speak of "food, life and everything in between" with fellow food writer Debora Robertson.

"Though we say so ourselves, we think it's an absolute zinger this year that will hopefully fill your weekend with brainfood," writes Vater in her programme notes.

"We keep prices as low as possible to ensure it's accessible to everyone, and to encourage you to try something you might not have tried before.

Abney Hall is one of 20 venues that will be taking part. Picture: Liz Vater.Abney Hall is one of 20 venues that will be taking part. Picture: Liz Vater.

"Pop out of your comfort zone and find some new ideas, different perspectives and authors you might not have heard of before."

The first festival was held in 2009. It sought to raise money for literary initiatives in Hackney, and has worked with schools, the library service, community arts organisations and refugee groups to promote the widespread benefits of reading ever since.

This year's event - the 10th of its kind - is once again run by volunteers and aims to strengthen its legacy by putting profits to the creation and support of further local literacy projects.

Vater is pleased with this year's line-up. "It's very diverse," she says, "and has lots of accessible, interesting stuff going on."

Taking place across 20 local venues, the Stokey Literary Festival will welcome Ed Miliband to the Town Hall on June 9, as the former Labour leader explains why the UK needs to be on a 'war-footing' about climate change.

Hackney-born actress Zawe Ashton - probably best known for her role in Channel 4's Fresh Meat - will be talking about her new book, Character Breakdown, and former VICE writer Joel Golby discusses issues of mental health and modern madness at Abney Hall on June 8.

Tickets are typically priced between £4 and £10 - although a number of events are free - and the festival has a dedicated children's section.

This year's special guest is Elmer the Elephant, who will be meeting younger readers at Stokey's Library on Saturday morning - it's Elmer's 30th birthday so there's talk of cake being involved.

The festival will also see a programme of Hackney Shorts screened at Dalston's Rio Cinema, and a seriously diverse mix of live bands playing a few tunes over the weekend at the Budvar Tent outside the Town Hall.

The Festival runs around Stoke Newington between June 7 and 9. For more information, click here.

Most Read

Investigation launched after ‘hundreds’ of dead fish spotted in River Lea by Clapton boaters

Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in the River Lea. Picture: Heather Hampson

Young woman remains in critical condition after being hit by car in Mare Street

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Mare Street closed after collision

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Nightmare neighbours’ may need support too – but how can a resolution be reached?

This woman told the Gazette she is subjected to noise and anti-social behaviour every day in her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Investigation launched after ‘hundreds’ of dead fish spotted in River Lea by Clapton boaters

Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in the River Lea. Picture: Heather Hampson

Young woman remains in critical condition after being hit by car in Mare Street

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Mare Street closed after collision

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Nightmare neighbours’ may need support too – but how can a resolution be reached?

This woman told the Gazette she is subjected to noise and anti-social behaviour every day in her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs boss says past results with Liverpool count for nothing

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko fires over from a great position during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Edinburgh and Coulson honoured at National Game Awards

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh claimed the FieldTurf Manager of the Year award at the National Game Awards earlier this month

Rose: We want to do it for ourselves, the manager, the club and especially for the fans

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Harry Kane celebrate after the final whistle after Spurs reach the final of the Champions League (pic: Adam Davy/PA).

QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer)

Cricket: Sky the limit for London Fields

London Fields face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists