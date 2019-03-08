Sandi Toksvig: 'Believe it or not, I am a very accomplished boxer'

Sandi Toksvig is coming to Hackney Empire on June 27.

Ahead of her show at Hackney Empire on June 27, the much-loved comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig talks us through her favourite Bake Off memory, the best thing about being British and her dog, Mildred.

Toksvig's Hackney Empire show will feature fascinating facts, a quiz and an audience Q&A.

What's your Hackney Empire show all about, then?

It's a one off comedy night, because let's face it - we all need a laugh at the moment. There will also be an audience quiz with a prize. If you want to know any more than that you'll have to come along!

Where in the world are you most happy?

I still love Copenhagen very much. But to be honest I am happy spending time with my kids and being anywhere my wife is, she is the love of my life.

What is your proudest achievement to date?

The Women's Equality Party just won its first seat in the feminist rebublic of Congleton, so I am very proud of Kay Wesley, our very first councillor.

Favourite memory from the Bake Off tent?

Well I thought Krishnan Guru-Murthy and I made an excellent team. If anyone ever wants a pair of professional cake turners then we are the ones for the job.

Who is the greatest improv comedian?

My dog Mildred reels off some excellent one-liners on occasion.

When's the most nervous you've been?

Do you know I always get nervous before a show, but I really have the nicest audiences so once I'm on stage and everyone is laughing I always feel at ease. I wonder how many people feel best when people are laughing at them?

Best heckle you've ever received?

"Oi giant! Move out the way, I can't see over your head." It's difficult being so tall.

What's the naughtiest thing you did as a child?

I wasn't badly behaved in school, mainly because I rarely turned up... I used to play 'hookey' to go to the theatre, and was asked to leave three separate schools.

What does an ideal night-in look like to you?

Sharing champagne and eating eccles cake with my wife, while watching a box set.

Who is the funniest person you have met?

Margaret Thatcher. She didn't mean to be funny but you had to laugh or cry so I went for laughing.

What's your favourite song and why?

Good Morning from Singing in the Rain. I used to sing this to my three children every morning. Which quite possibly means they hate it now but it's still a firm favourite for me.

Best thing about being Danish?

Curried seafood. No wonder we're the second happiest nation in the world.

Best thing about being British?

The ability to laugh at almost everything.

Have you ever been mistaken as a different famous person while out in public?

No, but I did once tell someone who recognised me that they must have seen me on the telly, only to discover that they actually knew me from school. Highly embarrassing!

What's your party trick?

Believe it or not, I am a very accomplished boxer.

Who's the person you admire the most?

All of my kids.

What was your most recent search on Google?

I don't use Google anymore. I use Ecosia, a search engine which directs its profits to planting trees. I probably looked up something about planting trees. We've just planted ten silver birch in our garden. Gorgeous.

Who was the last person you high-fived?

I'm not sure I'm the high five type.

Greatest piece of advice you've ever got?

You can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. I was doing breakfast all wrong for years.

Why should people come to your Hackney show?

Everyone is feeling depressed about the state of British politics, so why not come and have a laugh at its expense? Plus, the proceeds are going to the Women's Equality Party, who are doing a great deal to make politics a little less depressing. So it's win-win!

Sandi Toksvig plays Hackney Empire on Thursday, June 27. For more details and tickets, click here.