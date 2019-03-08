Shoreditch Live: 'We're putting young people at the heart of this festival'

An illustration from Snooze Fabric's Wayne Murray.

A free one-day festival of live music, urban graffiti and comic arts workshops for children aged 13 to 19 is coming to Shoreditch Town Hall this Saturday (August 17).

Work from Dan Malone, who will be creating a piece of graphic art throughout the day.

It's called Shoreditch Live and has been put together as part of Discover Young Hackney 2019, which gives teenagers the chance to engage in free activities like music production, filmmaking and photography across the summer holidays.

Taking over The Ditch - that's Shoreditch Town Hall's basement space - and spilling outdoors on to Rivington Place, Saturday's event will run from 2 until 6pm.

Shoreditch Live will also showcase work produced at COMICOMMUNITY; a run of free workshops organised by Snooze Fabric throughout this week (August 12-16) centred on skills like storytelling, comic art, illustration and graffiti.

James Pidgeon - the Director of Shoreditch Town Hall - says he's thrilled to be involved with the Discover Young Hackney programme for the first time.

"This festival will provide a free, safe and welcoming space for young people to enjoy themselves, learn new skills, showcase their talents, and connect with others in Hackney.

"We're putting young people at the heart of this festival: they will help curate, organise and participate in the afternoon, with support from the team at Shoreditch Town Hall and the event's Hackney-based partners.

"We're incredibly excited to be providing this platform to help grow the borough's artists, curators and producers of tomorrow."

Snooze Fabric is made-up of knitwear designer Romany Taylor together with illustrator Wayne Murray. Their free COMICOMMUNITY events at Shoreditch Town Hall are open to young people who live, work or go to school in the borough; with each day covering 'the development of story construction, character and setting development, composition, pencilling, inking, colouring and lettering.'

Shoreditch Live will also include food from the Waterhouse Restaurant, set-up by Shoreditch Trust in 2008 for people struggling with cultural or language barriers, those living in poverty or re-entering society after a prison sentence.

Shoreditch Live comes to Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old Street, EC1V 9LT, this Saturday August 17. More details here.