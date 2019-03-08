Search

Advanced search

The Factory Dalston: hub for local creative business to host official launch event

PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 08 November 2019

The Factory comprises 21 high-spec pods built with local creative business in mind. Picture: Supplied.

The Factory comprises 21 high-spec pods built with local creative business in mind. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Dalston has a new space for fledgling fashion, art, wellness and lifestyle brands to make a name for themselves.

Inside one of The Factory's high-spec pods. Picture: Supplied.Inside one of The Factory's high-spec pods. Picture: Supplied.

The Factory, which is located on Shacklewell Lane, opened for its soft-launch in April and has been adding a batch of creative businesses and hosting pop-up events ever since. Now, founder Mehmed Unluer invites the community to explore this new centre for local enterprise at The Factory's full launch event on Thursday, November 21.

"We want to create something special in keeping with the history of the area," Unluer says, "offering opportunities to brands who need a flexible space to operate in.

"In a short space of time, we already have some amazing brands working with us, offering a mixture of sustainable, quality and local goods to the Hackney community."

Split in to 21 high-spec 'pods', residents of The Factory include Rozenbroek - a menswear brand that's exclusively vegan - and the first physical store of natural skincare company Neighbourhood Botanicals. There's a Disco Barre studio in pod #5, and two friends have merged their hair and beauty business to create The Hackney Wagon x Hair by B over in pods nine and 10.

Based on Shacklewell Lane, The Factory will also host a range of pop-up events. Picture: Supplied.Based on Shacklewell Lane, The Factory will also host a range of pop-up events. Picture: Supplied.

The Factory also has a spot for beautiful stationery products courtesy of Methodical, whose founder Lucinda insists the best present she's ever received was a vintage label-maker for her 27th birthday.

"A lot of these brands are already selling in markets and online," adds Unluer. "This is a place where they can take the next step, be a part of a little community and meet their customers face-to-face."

So why is The Factory a good fit for Shacklewell Lane?

"Dalston used to be known as the centre of design and makers, [although] I feel like some of that has moved to places in south London. Dalston is still the centre for creatives, it's for people who don't want to just be working nine to five, and I want to preserve that."

The 27-year-old wants The Factory to be a launch pad for emerging entrepreneurs, explaining that if a brand approached him asking for a space for five to ten years, "it would indicate that they're the wrong type of business.

"I want that growth, in reality I want these brands [who are part of The Factory] to outgrow here, and for new ones to come in."

At the front of The Factory there is a triple unit, where Unluer plans to host an ever-expanding schedule of pop-up events and product launches. A handmade market and the unveiling of a new collection from LeBlanc Jewellery are planned over the coming weeks, while an "exhibition of tattoo-inspired folk paintings" is on until Thursday (November 14).

Unluer says he's "looking to build a whole programme of events" at The Factory, "keeping it on a rotating basis, so that we've always got something interesting to involve the local community in."

The Factory, 21—31 Shacklewell Lane, Dalston, E8 2DA. A launch event with music, food and drinks takes place on November 21 from 6pm to 10pm. More details here.

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Maguire-Drew praises Leyton Orient youngsters

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cricket: Handscomb named Middlesex captain

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

‘Bunkum’: Opponents of Kingsland Road co-living proposal slam landowner’s claim ‘noise does not travel downwards’

The Travis Perkins builders' supplies site where developers want to build a co-living and co-working tower block.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists