Search

Advanced search

Review: Beryl at Arcola Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:16 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 31 October 2019

Jessica Duffield in Beryl at Arcola Theatre. Picture: Alex Brenner.

Jessica Duffield in Beryl at Arcola Theatre. Picture: Alex Brenner.

(c) Alex Brenner

This is a gloriously happy, funny and moving play.

Jessica Duffield in Beryl at Arcola Theatre. Picture: Alex Brenner.Jessica Duffield in Beryl at Arcola Theatre. Picture: Alex Brenner.

It tells the astonishing (but neglected) story of one of the finest athletes to represent Great Britain. Beryl Burton's career lasted almost 30 years. She was successful on road and track, was the Best British All Rounder for 25 years, was world champion five times and won 72 GB time trials and 24 national titles.

In 1967, aged 30, she set a new 12-hour record which beat the men's record!

She died in 1996, in the saddle, from heart failure.

Using a very clever set that features four classic racing bikes on training-rigs, the four cast members tell Beryl's story from sickly child with heart arrhythmia to getting her first job and falling in love with both life-long partner Charlie and, of course, cycling.

She achieved all this with the support of Charlie and members of the Morley Cycle Club: no sponsorship, no micromanagement or iffy "medicines" in brown envelopes. She paid her own way (trains and boats and lifts in lorries) to competitions across Europe, bought her own bike and kit.

Beryl was a Yorkshire lass and, according to playwright Maxine Peake (yes, that one) she was cast from pure Yorkshire grit with added phlegm, determination and an iron will to be first in everything she did.

There is plenty of laugh-out dialogue and cunning stage craft: the audience gets a warm welcome into the play itself with lots of asides and banter between this fantastically talented cast.

The drama helps put the record straight and restores the legacy of this amazing woman. It is an overdue reminder of the lost world of the amateur and the values that inspired (what Ms Burton would probably call 'proper') athletes.

Oddly, for a play that features Beryl in every scene, we leave the Arcola educated and entertained, but have learned little about the woman herself. There are hints of life outside cycling but the comic book style of this otherwise excellent production prevents real examination of Beryl the woman.

Rating: 3/5.

Continues at Arcola Theatre until November 16. More details and tickets here.

Most Read

Stamford Hill locals to ask the council to remove £20k cycle lane installed to make CS1 safer

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain

Hackney Walk quizzed over viability of huge Morning Lane ‘makers market’ next door to its existing fashion hub flop

An artist's impression of what a new development in Morning Lane could look like - here with St John at Hackney Church in the background

Hoxton estate households told to shower at Britannia Leisure Centre due to 45C oily water coming out of cold taps

The warm oily water coming out of the bathroom taps. Picture: Supplied

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Filmmakers’ quest for Hackney men who’ve lived with mental health problems and have no acting experience

Lara Manwaring is casting director for a new BBC film based in Hackney. Picture: Supplied.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stamford Hill locals to ask the council to remove £20k cycle lane installed to make CS1 safer

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain

Hackney Walk quizzed over viability of huge Morning Lane ‘makers market’ next door to its existing fashion hub flop

An artist's impression of what a new development in Morning Lane could look like - here with St John at Hackney Church in the background

Hoxton estate households told to shower at Britannia Leisure Centre due to 45C oily water coming out of cold taps

The warm oily water coming out of the bathroom taps. Picture: Supplied

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Filmmakers’ quest for Hackney men who’ve lived with mental health problems and have no acting experience

Lara Manwaring is casting director for a new BBC film based in Hackney. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

World Cup: England must follow cricket example says George

England's Jamie George during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

World Cup: England unchanged for final showdown

England's Owen Farrell gives a team talk during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

Review: Beryl at Arcola Theatre

Jessica Duffield in Beryl at Arcola Theatre. Picture: Alex Brenner.

The UK Jewish Film Festival comes to north London this month

A still from King Bibi Picture credit Eliahu Hershkovitz

Homerton block fire believed to be arson – man speaks of moment he felt heat from the blaze in his bedroom

The block in Wick Road. Picture: @LondonFire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists