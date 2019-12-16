Search

Advanced search

Review: One Under at Arcola Theatre

PUBLISHED: 09:38 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 16 December 2019

Stanley J Browne and Reece Pantry in One Under. Picture: Patrick Baldwin.

Stanley J Browne and Reece Pantry in One Under. Picture: Patrick Baldwin.

© Patrick Baldwin 2019. All rights reserved.

First seen fifteen years ago, Winsome Pinnock's study of lives stalled by a suicide is slimmed down and reimagined in this touring production by Graeae.

Reece Pantry and Clare-Louise English in One Under. Picture: Patrick Baldwin.Reece Pantry and Clare-Louise English in One Under. Picture: Patrick Baldwin.

The original play struggled to focus a surfeit of material about tube driver Cyrus and a troubled man, Sonny, who has leapt to his death in front of his train.

Where guilt was the dominant theme, mental health and grief are now in the foreground. The form - the last day of Sonny's life intercut with Cyrus' attempt to make sense of his suicide - still raises questions the play can't answer. But what shines through is Pinnock's compassion for her characters.

On a Scandinavian-minimalist set featuring a wooden bench, open-shelving and some audio-captioned screens cleverly doubling up with tube train announcements, the domestic and urban combine as a backdrop for Sonny, standing alone on a tube platform, about to jump.

As directed by Amit Sharma, the intention is to conjure a sense of the alienating nature of contemporary urban life as people's paths crisscross. Sharply choreographed movement is a feature. Even when lives collide, real connections are rarely made: Cyrus inveigles himself into Sonny's family after following Sonny's adoptive mother Nella home but why? Zoe, Sonny's sister, is damning about Cyrus' claims he's Sonny's real dad.

Other connections strain to convince that random acts of kindness pay off: Sonny sweeps Christine, a kind-hearted launderette employee off her feet but his stories that he's being followed by gang members mar their night of passion in a luxury hotel. Is he delusional? The play follows a detective format using flashbacks intercut with the immediate aftermath of his death depicting how his family copes with the tragic loss but the sense of paranoia conjured is a deliberate red-herring.

Indeed, Pinnock conflates the two key issues of mental health and the police stop-and-search policy - which is bound to engender paranoia - and scatters clues throughout, some tantalizingly oblique, others frustratingly crass.

Reece Pantry as Sonny keeps the audience guessing with a charming line in laddish banter that conceals the dark depths of his fantasies and Clare-Louise English as his gullible confidante is impressively touching.

Rating: 3/5.

Until December 21 at Arcola Theatre. More details here.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal to face Olympiacos in Europa League last-32

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Leyton Orient coach Embleton disappointed to only draw with Bradford City

Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arteta leading the way in Arsenal’s manager search but Gunners must strike balance between promise and much-needed experience

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Spurs drawn against Red Bull Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho at Molineux

Ljungberg questions Ozil’s energy after Arsenal star fumes at substitution in Man City defeat

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists