UK Green Film Festival: Rio Cinema screening a roster of top environmental films

The annual UK Green Film Festival is underway at Dalston's Rio Cinema, bringing a series of movies about vital environmental topics to the silver screen until next Saturday (Nov 9).

"We haven't learned anything," a construction worker is saying, his voice breaking at the conclusion of his sentence and falling in to a kind of exasperated laugh. "Humankind doesn't learn, neither from history, nor from anything else. I don't know why."

This condemning assessment comes from an interview featured in Earth; a film by Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter that observes people who work in mines, quarries and construction sites, each toiling in a bid to transform the planet.

Earth will screen at the Rio tomorrow (Nov 2) as part of the UK Green Film Festival; a movement set up in 2011 to put the most essential and challenging environmental films in front of national audiences.

Taking place across next week, the 2019 edition of the festival is on at independent cinemas around the country - from Exeter to Glasgow and Falmouth to Inverness - up to Nov 9.

Driving in the Serengeti is also a featured film, coming to the Rio's basement on Nov 6. Picture: Supplied. Driving in the Serengeti is also a featured film, coming to the Rio's basement on Nov 6. Picture: Supplied.

Other screenings set to run at the Rio include Let There Be Light (Nov 4), a film about scientists gathered in southern France attempting to build an artificial sun, and Serengeti Rules (Nov 6) about five decorated scientists who discovered a single set of rule that govern all life.

The festival reaches its conclusion in London next Saturday (Nov 9) with a showing of The Green Lie. Created by another Austrian director, Werner Boote, together with environmental expert Kathrin Hartmann, the film puts pressure on the idea that consumers alone can save the world simply by buying greener and more sustainable products. In fact it asks a stark question: are the industry's green products nothing more than a sales strategy?

Taking place in the Rio's basement (which means there's only a handful of seats available) tickets are £12.50. More details and the full line-up can be found here.