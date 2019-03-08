All Points East reveals schedule of free half-term activities

In The Neighbourhood will screen a programme of cult-classic movies voted for by the public.

Organisers of the Victoria Park festival will work with a number of local companies as they stage a week of free entertainment for all ages between May 27 and 30.

The community event will see a diverse selection of musicians do their thing across the week.

Hats off to All Points East festival, though, who offered a timely reminder that democracy can sometimes be fun, as locals were invited to choose the line-up of movies they will show as part of their upcoming Outdoor Cinema screenings.

People voted in their droves and the net result is a programme of family-friendly films like Mary Poppins Returns, E.T and Black Panther, which will be shown in the great outdoors, for free, as part of the festival's In The Neighbourhood programme during the half-term break (May 27-30).

There's loads more to In The Neighbourhood than the free film screenings, too.

MoreYoga will be on hand to run free 45-minute yoga sessions for all abilities.

While there's plenty of appeal in snuggling up under blankets to watch Back to the Future or The Greatest Showman, others will be milling around Victoria Park making the most of all the live music, creative workshops, street-food stalls, pop-up bars and wellbeing activities.

This summer's programme follows the success of last year's debut event, “which attracted thousands of people daily, brought people in our communities together in celebration, showcased some rich artistic talent and offered business opportunities to local entrepreneurs,” in the words of Tower Hamlets Mayor, John Biggs.

In amongst all that excitement, MoreYoga will be slowing down the pace with free sessions for people of all ages and abilities.

“We're really excited to be coming back this year,” says Amanda Singer, the brand's Head of Events.

In The Neighbourhood falls between two weekends of music which make up the All Points East festival 2019.

“There's a lot of fun to be had – so much going on and so much stimulation with the live music, the film screenings and other entertainment.

“It's good to be able to offer people the opportunity to escape: to come over, do a yoga class and experience that natural high.

“We're like a little kind of retreat – it's a nice break for people.”

In The Neighbourhood gets underway on Bank Holiday Monday, occupying the days between the two weekends of live music that together make up the All Points East festival 2019.

Festivities get underway with a craft beer festival on Bank Holiday Monday.

So far, an enormously diverse mix of acts including Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Bring Me The Horizon and Bon Iver have been confirmed to play.

This year's In The Neighbourhood has partnered with even more local companies than in 2018. Highlights include more live music curated by Global Local – spanning “Roma to rumba, Latin beats to Afro funk” – with a strong focus on artists from east London.

There's also to be free aerial circus performances and workshops from Upswing, storytelling from Museum of London Docklands, pop-up tennis courts and free open dance sessions. The last of those is aimed at people aged between 14 and 84 who want to jive, salsa, swing or lindy-hop their way around the park.

Bank Holiday Monday will even involve a Craft Beer Fair, with over 20 local breweries taking part and Redchurch, Truman's and Five Points sticking about to serve craft beer for the rest of the week.

“It's great being able to introduce people to yoga at a younger age,” continues Singer, “there can be a stigma attached to yoga, so it's great to educate people about its benefits.

“A lot of people have a certain impression of what it means to be a yogi; (although) I think that's changed a lot in recent years.

“MoreYoga sits so well with In The Neighbourhood – it's a great way to give back to the community – to give as many people as possible the chance to try it out.”

The company – which seeks to “provide the highest quality instructors in an open, friendly and accessible environment” – recently opened a new studio in Hackney, with plans to launch in Angel and Stratford soon.

MoreYoga will run open-air classes throughout the week, with each session lasting 45 minutes.

“This is a chance to discover the power of yoga – for people to experience its benefits for themselves.

“Entry is free and we have classes all day, so there's no excuse really!”

In The Neighbourhood takes place at Victoria Park between Monday May 27 and Thursday May 30. For more details, click here.