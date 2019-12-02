Kraftwerk to play All Points East 2020 in 50th anniversary show

All Points East have today announced Kraftwerk as the second headline act for their 2020 event.

In what is another significant win for the festival, the pioneers of electro music will appear in Victoria Park on Friday, May 29 for a special celebration show to mark their 50th anniversary.

Today's reveal comes two weeks after the festival confirmed its first headliners for the summer; Tame Impala. Both shows will be U.K. exclusive appearances, meaning that this will be the only chance for fans to catch either band on these shores in 2020.

Kraftwerk will play the main stage on the first day of the second weekend of music, with names including Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr, The Orb, Chromatics and Anna Calvi also confirmed to perform earlier in the day.

One of the most influential and groundbreaking bands to come out of the 20th century, Kraftwerk were established by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1970. The group hails from Dusseldorf and achieved international recognition with their 1975 release, Autobahn. Nine albums have since followed, each composed and produced at their iconic Kling Klang Studio.

Utilising new techniques, pristine melodies, synthetic voices and computer sounds, Kraftwerk are credited with influencing a huge spectrum of different musical genres and household names including David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Kanye West and Daft Punk. The group were lauded with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2014.

Recent years have seen Kraftwerk, under the direction of founder Hütter, present their immersive 3-D The Catalogue 12345678 live show at museums and festivals. The show opened at Venice Biennale in 2005 and has since appeared in New York, Dusseldorf, Tokyo, Moscow, Sydney and London's Tate Modern. Their All Points East set will feature, in the words of festival organisers, "a legendary live show from the main East Stage combining digital surround sound with breathtaking 3-D animations and robotics."

All Points East have also confirmed appearances from Kim Gordon, Grandmaster Flash, Jehnny Beth and John Maus earlier on May 29, with more acts still to be added.

Bands including Tame Impala, Caribou and Glass Animals have already committed to the third edition of Victoria Park's festival, which will take place in the form of live music and free neighbourhood activities between May 22 and 31. The rest of the line-up for the remaining four days of live music is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

All Points East first appeared in the summer of 2018 and welcomed The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, Bring Me The Horizon and Bon Iver to east London at last year's festival.

Kraftwerk's 50th anniversary show, All Points East, Friday May 29. Tickets are on sale this Friday (December 6) from 10am. More details here.