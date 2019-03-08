Sign up to our newsletter

Margarita Rumble: a festival of bottomless cocktails

PUBLISHED: 11:37 24 April 2019

Margarita Rumble takes place on May 5. Picture: Jessica Jill.

Archant

Yep, seriously. The returning Margarita Rumble festival offers you two hours of bottomless drinks in a bid to find the best margarita cocktail in London.

Fifteen bars and restaurants from London will take part. Picture: Jessica Jill.Fifteen bars and restaurants from London will take part. Picture: Jessica Jill.

A festival of free-flowing margaritas sounds pretty good, doesn't it?

That's exactly what we have to look forward to on Sunday May 5, as New York City-based Craft Hospitality bring their Margarita Rumble back to London for its third annual outing.

The goal is simple: to crown London's best margarita cocktail by inviting 15 of the city's bars and restaurants – together with their top mixologists – to London Fields Arches. Here, discerning and knowledgeable judges (i.e you and I) will sample a few, and then vote for their favourite.

“So who exactly will be mixing up these drinks?,” you ask – a great question.

Margarita Rumble will feature a wide variety of special drinks from two-time champions Café Pacifico, Hackney Road's Looking Glass Cocktail Club and speakeasy-styled drinking den The Bootlegger.

There will also be margarita serves from bars including Caban Brasil, Benito's Hat, Nine Lives and the excellently named Tequila Mockingbird, among others.

Tickets to the festival, which cost £35 (or £55 for VIP access), give visitors a two-hour slot of bottomless drinks, and a token to vote for their favourite at the end.

Leaving aside the drinks for one moment; James Cochran will also be serving a variety of different food options at the festival.

Formerly a chef at The Ledbury, Harwood Arms and James Cochran EC3, he's now at the helm of 12:51's kitchen and won the Great British Menu only last year.

Margarita Rumble is all about its buzzing atmosphere, with this Bank Holiday Sunday event also including DJ sets, Day of the Dead skeletons and cocktail masterclasses courtesy of event sponsors: Jose Cuervo.

Margarita Rumble is at London Fields Arches on Sunday May 5. For more details and tickets, click here.

