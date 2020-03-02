Radiohead's Thom Yorke - solo and acoustic at All Points East

Thom Yorke will take to the stage for a rare solo performance at All Points East on May 24.

The singer was asked by Massive Attack to support them on their headline night of the 10-day festival at Victoria Park.

Thom is currently on the road with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barr for his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour. But or All Points East performance he will perform unaccompanied and acoustic, playing songs from both his solo and Radiohead back catalogues.

The band's last album was 2006's A Moon Shaped Pool but in the four years since, Thom has followed guitarist Jonny Greenwood into the world of movie soundtracks.

In 2018 he released a soundtrack album to Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria and last year the solo album Anima was accompanied by a short film by Paul Thomas Anderson.

He contributed the stunning Daily Battles to the soundtrack to the jazz-driven Motherless Brooklyn, leading director Edward Norton to say: "Thom is my Billie Holiday."

The hit Creep established Radiohead on the musical landscape in 1992, a year after Unfinished Sympathy did the same for Massive Attack.

Throughout the 90s Radiohead (The Bends, OK Computer) and Massive Attack (Protection, Mezzanine) were two of the biggest acts in the country.

In 2000 Radiohead moved away from guitar-led music and released Kid A, influenced by pioneers of experimental electronica such as Aphex Twin and Autechre. Instead of dispatching the band from the pop realm, the album was a huge hit internationally, reaching number one in several countries, including the US. Success in the album charts has continued ever since.

Thom and Massive Attack have a friendship that goes back to the 90s but the two have never performed live on stage together - here's hoping we see history made at All Points East.

Also announced for the bill on May 24 are Alfa Mist and Jacques Greene. They join a line-up including Nils Frahm, Nenah Cherry and Young Fathers.

Other major acts during the 10 days of All Points East include Kraftwerk 3D, Iggy Pop, Tame Impala, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, The Wombats and Caribou.

Visit https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets/ for tickets.