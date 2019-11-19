All Points East 2020: Tame Impala announced as first headline act for returning Victoria Park festival

Tame Impala will play All Points East 2020 in a UK exclusive show. Picture: Venla Shalin. Archant

Australian psychedelic rock outfit Tame Impala will play next year's All Points East festival with a headline show on Saturday, May 23.

Kevin Parker is the frontman of the Perth-based group. Picture: Supplied Kevin Parker is the frontman of the Perth-based group. Picture: Supplied

In a big coup for the Victoria Park-based festival, Tame Impala's appearance will be a UK exclusive show in a year that will also see the release of their first album since 2015.

The group, which is fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, will take the showpiece set on the second day of next year's festival, with bands including Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Holy F**k and Kelly Lee Owens also confirmed to play earlier on the same day.

Tame Impala's return to the festival circuit follows an active 2019, during which time Parker released three new singles - Patience, Borderline and It Might Be Time - their first output since Currents, the acclaimed 2015 album that reached number three in the UK charts. The band would go on to earn a Best International Band prize at the Brit Awards one year later.

Founded in Perth back in 2007, the group responsible for songs like The Less I Know The Better and Let It Happen outlined their top-calibre credentials by headlining Coachella, The O2 and two sold-out shows at Madison Square Gardens, New York City, earlier in 2019.

All Points East 2019 saw a hotly anticipated show by The Strokes. Picture: Lou Morris. All Points East 2019 saw a hotly anticipated show by The Strokes. Picture: Lou Morris.

Their performance at All Points East 2020 will give UK fans their first chance to see material from new album, The Slow Rush, which is due for release on Valentine's Day.

This morning's announcement comes six months after globally renowned acts including The Strokes, Chemical Brothers, Mumford & Sons and Christine + the Queens performed at the second annual All Points East event.

Set to take place between May 23 and 31, the event features six days of live music with a four-day programme of free events - In The Neighbourhood - taking place in between.

Festival organisers have announced that In The Neighbourhood will return in 2020 with another line-up of creative workshops, yoga sessions, street-food stalls and open-air film screenings from May 25-28.

Architects perform at All Points East 2019. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes. Architects perform at All Points East 2019. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes.

It's also been announced that All Points East has achieved Silver Status of Attitude is Everything's Charter of Best Practice; acknowledging the festival's efforts to make the event accessible for deaf and disabled people.

Reacting to the news, Jenny Hamada, AEG Presents' Director of Events, said: "We constantly strive to ensure that All Points East is accessible to all those who wish to attend. Gaining the Silver status is the next step on this journey, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Attitude is Everything to implement innovative solutions each year."

All Points East 2020 runs between May 23 and 31. For more details, click here.