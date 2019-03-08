All Points East festival lineup announced

Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East. 2017

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Hailing from Florida, USA, Sleeping With Sirens will headline at All Points East festival. The group have quietly pushed the envelope since the release of their 2010 debut album, With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear, picking up a legion of fans along the way.

Their most recent full-length album, Gossip, saw the band reach the artistic heights they'd aimed at for nearly ten years. In it they amplify their signature sounds, such as soaring vocals, catchy riffing and intricate beats.

“We're stoked to come back to London and rock All Points East with such an amazing line-up,” said frontman Kellin Quinn.

The festival coincides with another leap forward in their work; Kellin took to Twitter this week to announce their 6th album is in the can and sounding amazing. He also hinted at a return to a heavier sound and the likelihood of a sneak preview at All Points East is on the cards.

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes also shared his excitement: “We're delighted to announce Sleeping With Sirens as the final addition to our day at All Points East. This will be their only UK date this summer.”

Oli then discussed his band's own anticipated performance, “We are looking forward to closing the show with our only UK headline show of 2019 and will be doing an exclusive, career-spanning, two-hour set to celebrate – something we've never done before. We are all looking forward to an amazing day.”

Also announced today are additions to the Firestone Stage.

Once a quartet, now a duo, Scottish band Vukovi have debuted their new look this year on a short UK tour before locking the studio door to craft their new album. But don't worry, vocalist Janie Shilstone promises the sound will not change too much, with their usual giant riffs to the fore.

Joining them are industrial punks Black Futures for a hometown London show. The band teamed up with Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie in February to release the socially conscious track 'Me.TV' that will feature on their debut album. They also supported Frank Turner & The Rattlesnakes on tour and look to make 2019 their breakthrough.

PENGSHUi also take to the Firestone Stage with a mix of metal, hip hop and dance music fused into one cohesive sound. Growing up playing metal, the trio have since collaborated with a host of bass / hip hop names such as Goldie, Flux Pavilion and Foreign beggars.

Finally, tiLLie joins the throng. The Atlanta singer (backed by Radio 1's Annie Mac) has been described as anti-pop, releasing the EP Loud Mouth in March - and is currently touring with fellow APE act Yonaka.

All these amazing bands join an already formidable list of names playing on the 31st, all expertly curated by headliners Bring Me The Horizon. BMTH themselves need little introduction by this point: as one of the UK's highest-profile heavy bands, they have done more than most to take metal into the public eye. Their most recent album amo, released in January of this year, topped the UK Albums Chart.

Also playing are metalcore titans Architects, the politically incendiary US rap duo Run the Jewels, alt rock band Nothing But Thieves, punk rock men of the moment Idles, electropunk singer-songwriter Alice Glass, Sheffield metal band While She Sleeps, hardcore group Employed to Serve, trap metal star Scarlxrd, rock upstarts Yonaka and Glasgow band Lotus Eater.

East London's beautiful Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets also hosted a hugely popular 4-day community focused midweek event last year. Kicking off on the second Bank Holiday Monday, In The Neighbourhood is set to return across the half term week for 2019. Featuring free access to the All Points East site, In The Neighbourhood will host a vibrant programme of activities and entertainment, in collaboration with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers. From free Outdoor Cinema, Live Music & Entertainment, Street Food to Pop Up Bars, Theatre, Arts, Sports & Wellbeing, Children's Activities and much more.

A truly unique festival environment, an excellence in production, facilities, hospitality and customer service unlike anything seen before in Victoria Park will underpin the entirety of the 10 day event. From the team behind events such as Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park, and the world's number one venue The O2, the highest standards will be stamped across every aspect of the event.

All Points East festival takes place in Victoria Park from May 24 - June 2

For more information and tickets visit allpointseastfestival.com