WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata Archant The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Following on from its successful debut last summer, the 10-day event will once again be offering a tantalising selection of street food, craft beer and pop-up bars.

Festival-goers will be spoilt for choice with an eclectic mix of world cuisine, including vegan fare from Biff's Jack Shack and Herbivorous, tasty Asian dishes from Eat Chay and Hanoi Kitchen, cheesy delights from Mac Factory, delicious dogs from Oh My Dog! and decadent treats from Bad Brownie, to name

just a few.

A selection of spirits, wines, cocktails and soft drinks will also be on offer, and beer-lovers can enjoy craft ale from Redchurch, Truman's and Five Points all week long. If that's not enough, there will also be a Craft Beer Fair on Bank Holiday Monday with more than 20 local brewers.

Here, we catch up with some of the local food and drink traders to find out more about their involvement with All Points East.

Poptata

Starting life as a pop-up stall on Portobello Road Market in 2015, Poptata is now a permanent trader in the uber-cool Boxpark in Shoreditch and Croydon. The popular eatery will be returning to All Points East for a second year to serve up their speciality: street fries with a twist.

Their drool-worthy dishes are made with fresh cut, premium British potatoes which have been doubled fried for more crispiness on the outside and fluffiness on the inside. Served in bespoke cones, they come in three variations: classic, cheesy and loaded. Always a guaranteed hit are the halloumi fries, which come with a tempting selection of dips.

Co-founder Marco Maiocchi said: "Poptata is a simple concept. We took a very classic dish and added ingredients like halloumi, avocado and food from different cultures.

"My favourite topping is the pulled pork with barbecue sauce, sour cream and spring onions—it's one of our best sellers."

Looking back on last year's All Points East festival, Marco said: "The atmosphere was great—it really was one of the best festivals we've done."

Five Points

Five Points' award-winning draught beer will be available at bars across the festival site as well as the Craft Beer Fair on Bank Holiday Monday. The Hackney-based brewer will be pouring a selection of summery ale, including their lemon and grapefruit zest-infused Citrus Pale, their thirst-quenching Juicy Pale Ale, and their flagship Five Points Pale.

Claudia Mayne, marketing manager at Five Points, said: "We're delighted to be working with All Points East this year. Victoria Park is just a stone's throw away from our warehouse on Mare Street, and not far from our brewery based underneath Hackney Downs station, so it's really exciting to have our beers pouring at such a headline event, based right in the heart of our local community.

"We can't wait—come and say hello and enjoy a tasty beer at the Five Points bar on May 27."

Biff's Jack Shack

Since 2016, Biff's Jack Shack has been on a mission to make 'the world's filthiest, most indulgent vegan junk food out of one of the world's weirdest fruit'.

Crispy fried jackfruit is at the heart of the meat-free menu, which centres around stacked burgers and wings. There's a big focus on flavour at the Shack too, with smokey jams, hot sauces, melted cheese and various appetising toppings to give each

dish an added kick.

Co-founder Biff Burrows said: "The idea for Biff's Jack Shack came about shortly after I became vegan because at that point there just wasn't the food out there that I loved.

"I love burgers, wings and all the bad stuff, and with the absence of that in the market, I had to go out there and make it

myself.

"We're most famous for our burgers, because I'm a bit of a burger-holic. We use jack fruit because it's got this fantastic meat-like texture. It's akin to pulled pork and pulled chicken, but it's a fruit—that's what's so good about it.

"This is our second year at All Points East and it was so amazing to see a festival in its first year to have such an impact, and it fits so well in somewhere like east London."

Truman's

Hackney Wick-based brewery Truman's will once again be serving craft beer on tap all week at this year's All Points East.

Their head of marketing, Frank Maguire, said: "I think it's great that All Points East partner with a variety of local traders, vendors and suppliers. It's an iconic festival and if people can discover a Truman's beer in the perfect setting, amazing.

"When I went down last year I was blown away. It was amazing to see some of the biggest and best bands playing on our doorstep in one of the great parks in London. Given that was the first year, I'm sure it'll be even better this year.

"We're also really looking forward to being involved in the new craft beer festival on Bank Holiday Monday," he added.

"The brewing community is so friendly and collaborative and it will be great to catch up with a lot of our brewing friends and enjoy a few beers in the park."

Redchurch Brewery

With names such as Bethnal Pale Ale and Shoreditch Blonde in their signature collection, it's no secret that Redchurch Brewery are proud of their east London roots. Their brewery and tap room on Poyser Street in Bethnal Green has become something of a local hub for beer-lovers, offering the chance

to sample their latest creations with fantastic food and music.

Neil Mitchell, regional sales manager at Redchurch, is looking forward to being part of All Points East for a second

year.

"Last year went really well, so we bit their arm off when they asked us to come back. We're east London-based, so this is kind of our home, and it's a festival celebrating east London culture so we're massively proud to be a part of that."

For a full list of food and drink vendors, visit allpointseastfestival.com.