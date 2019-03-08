All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Mumford & Sons are bringing their 'Gentlemen Of The Road' show to All Points East on Saturday June 1.

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

The Chemical Brothers are headlining on Friday 24.

Weekend one kicks off on Friday with a headline slot from electric dance duo The Chemical Brothers, followed by NYC rockers The Strokes on Saturday and French pop star Christine and the Queens on Sunday. Bringing the festival to a close on weekend two is hard-rock headliners Bring Me The Horizon followed by folk favourites Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver.

There will also be an incredible variety of support acts across both weekends, including Hot Chip, Primal Scream, The Raconteurs, Interpol, James Blake, Dizzee Rascal and many more.

Here, we talk to promoter Oscar Thornton about the line-up.

The Strokes will headline on May 25.

How do you choose the bands and artists for All Points East?

Curating the bill across both weekends is a collaborative effort from all of the promoters at AEG. We do our homework, but most of all we listen to the customers on who they would like to see play the festival. From there, we reach out to multiple agencies and various artists.

We wanted weekend one to be a deeper bill and to take on more of a festival format, whereas weekend two is very much presented by the artists. This year Mumford & Sons are bringing their 'Gentlemen Of The Road' show to Victoria Park on Saturday June 1, which is set to be a great day out.

Bon Iver will close All Points East festival on June 2.

Is there a theme for each day?

When curating the line-up for each day we start at the top - that being the headliner such as The Chemical Brothers or The Strokes - and from there we build out a bill that follows in the same vain so that the day itself follows a particular style. I think this works well for various audiences and also means the festival is always evolving across each day.

Do you have any personal favourites?

Christine and the Queens will take to the stage on Sunday May 26

For me it's The Chemical Brothers, Ezra Collective, Beach House and James Blake.

Are there any up-and-coming artists we should look out for?

A hundred per cent. I would say the ones to watch are Lava La Rue, Jade Bird, Nathan Ball, Paquita Gordon and Kojaque.

How does this year's line-up compare to last year?

Last year's bill was by no doubt a great first year festival line-up with the likes of LCD, The XX and Nick Cave - we couldn't have asked for a better year one run. We have built on that success for year two with an amazing bill which highlights the future of music, in my opinion. This will be Christine and the Queens' first headline festival appearance, which is something that we have very much curated and made happen - she's a star and should be playing to the masses! We've also got Mumford & Sons bringing their GOTR concept to the park, which builds on everything we did year one but more. It's going to be great.

What are your plans for the future of All Points East?

The key is to keep evolving. That means re-thinking our approach with bookings but maintaining the quality of acts that we book.We will look at the site and the overall production to see where we can make improvements and change things for the customer so the experience is better than the previous year. Exciting times ahead for sure!

Who's headlining All Points East?

The Chemical Brothers

All Points East kicks off with a headline slot from electric dance duo The Chemical Brothers on Friday 24. With iconic hits such as 'GO' and 'Hey Boy Hey Girl', plus fresh tracks from their latest chart-topping album 'Geography', this is a show you won't want to miss. Hot Chip, Primal Scream, Jon Hopkins, Little Dragon, Danny Brown will also be performing on Friday.

The Strokes

With five top 10 albums to their name, The Strokes need no introduction. The five-piece from New York first made their mark on the music scene with their debut album 'Is This It' in 2001 and quickly became one of the biggest guitar bands of the 2000s. After a hiatus, the band will top the bill at All Points East on May 25 in what will be their first time performing in the UK for four years. Taking to the stage before their headline set is a list of rock-heavy support acts, including the Raconteurs, Interpol, Johnny Marr and Jarvis Cocker.

Christine and the Queens

Bringing weekend one to a close on Sunday 26 is French pop star Christine and the Queens. After her breakthrough album in 2014, she became a huge hit with UK audiences and last year released her second self-titled record, 'Chris'. Festival-goers can expect to hear some of her latest tracks on the night, plus performances earlier in the day from the likes of James Blake, Metronomy, Maribou State and Beach House.

Bring Me the Horizon

Since forming in Sheffield in 2004, BMTH have grown into one of the UK's biggest heavy rock bands. Their increasing success culminated with their latest album, AMO, topping the UK Album Chart in January this year.

Their headline appearance at All Points East on May 31 is even more prominent due to the fact that the band were asked to curate the line-up for the rest of the day.

BMTH singer, Oli Sykes, shared his excitement about their set: "We are looking forward to closing the show with our only UK headline show of 2019 and will be doing an exclusive, career-spanning, two-hour set to celebrate - something we've never done before. We are all looking forward to an amazing day."

Mumford & Sons

Since starting out in west London in 2007, Mumford & Sons have become one of the world's biggest bands. The four-piece will be bringing their 'Gentlemen Of The Road' touring event to All Points East in what will be their only British festival show for 2019. The folk giants have curated their own list of support acts throughout the day, including The Vaccines, Leon Bridges, Dizzee Rascal, Villagers and Jade Bird.

Bon Iver

Indie folk five-piece Bon Iver will be bringing All Points East to a close on June 2 with one of their biggest headline shows to date. The two-time Grammy award winners will be headlining the final Sunday slot after supporting performances from Mac DeMarco, First Aid Kit, John Grant, Tallest Man on Earth and more. The group have so far released three albums, with their hit record '22, A Million' reaching number two in the UK album charts.

Tickets are available at allpointseastfestival.com.