Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Become a foster carer in Hackney to help children achieve their potential

PUBLISHED: 12:32 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 04 November 2019

Staff writer

Steve has been a Hackney foster carer since 2016 and has supported several teenagers during that time. Photo: Hackney Council

Steve has been a Hackney foster carer since 2016 and has supported several teenagers during that time. Photo: Hackney Council

Archant

Former teacher Steve shares his experiences as a foster carer for teenagers, from dealing with some of their more challenging behaviour, to the rewards of seeing a child develop into a happy and healthy adult.

Steves advice for potential foster carers is to take a long term view and remember that success can mean many different things.Steves advice for potential foster carers is to take a long term view and remember that success can mean many different things.

As the eldest of a large sibling group, from an early age Steve had taken on a fatherly role and always wanted to help others.

Paired with a background in teaching and working with young people, when he found his new calling away from the school, he still wanted a way to work with young people and help them succeed in life - and fostering was his answer.

So in August 2016, Steve applied to Hackney Fostering Service and, despite having a busy schedule at the time, his assessment was completed and he was approved as a foster carer.

Currently, the majority of children coming into care across London are in their teens. Because of his willingness to care for this age group, Steve didn't have to wait long for his first placement.

Steve describes the experience of helping teenagers realise their potential as incredibly rewarding.Steve describes the experience of helping teenagers realise their potential as incredibly rewarding.

Fostering teenagers has not been without challenge, but when asked about this, Steve says: "The biggest challenge has been reporting a child missing. I think the 'missing' episode is the most stressful part of fostering - wondering if the child is okay and all that kind of stuff.

You may also want to watch:

"But you develop routines of how to deal with it; you follow the procedures set in place and as you get to know the child well you get to know their friends and network. You can then send text messages to find out where they are."

Steve reflects on the experiences he has had with a couple of teens he fostered: "One was very studious and fully sorted, while the other was still finding their pathway. It's about how you cater to both.

"The good thing about fostering is it's an opportunity to open the mind of an individual. You see them learn and start to reflect on life, and you are able to give them access to opportunities that they wouldn't have had.

"I believe that life has been very good to me in many ways and if I can pass this on to help a child that is a very good thing. As somebody who thoroughly enjoys travelling, showing them a world outside of east London and seeing them respond to those experiences, recognising the possibilities for their own life, I think is a great success."

Foster carers consistently reiterate the same message of how rewarding it is to foster. Not just opening your home to a child, but seeing them grow and the positive impact they are able to have on each child. So what advice would Steve give to anyone thinking about fostering?

"The same advice I'd give about teaching: you have to love and enjoy being around children - that's absolutely important.

"I think you have to have a great level of patience and see things in a long term view. You need to have a capacity for understanding a child's background: their story, the trauma or difficulty they have gone through and how all that will affect them. Remember that each child will be totally different and success will be defined in many ways."

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer or supported lodgings host, call 0800 0730 418, email fostering.recruitment@hackney.gov.uk or visit hackney.gov.uk/fostering.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Become a foster carer in Hackney to help children achieve their potential

Steve has been a Hackney foster carer since 2016 and has supported several teenagers during that time. Photo: Hackney Council

Former teacher Steve shares his experiences as a foster carer for teenagers, from dealing with some of their more challenging behaviour, to the rewards of seeing a child develop into a happy and healthy adult.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now


Newsletter Sign Up

Hackney Gazette twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council's Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was 'too dangerous'

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Hackney Light and Power: Council unveils new publicly-owned energy company

Hackney Light and Power.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Hackney Light and Power: Council unveils new publicly-owned energy company

Hackney Light and Power.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s coach Fletcher says they lacked quality in the final third

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Dementia service re-design will give each patient a dedicated nurse and navigator

(From left) Programme manager, Martina Agho, Acceptance and dementia support manager,Taiyaba. Picture: Holly Chant

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Premier League: Everton 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes during the Premier League match at Goodison Park

Continental League Cup: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0 (4-2 pens)

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists