How you can secure your devices and stay safe online

A VPN is an affordable way to secure your digital devices. Picture: Getty Images Poike

All you need to know about virtual private networks (VPNs) and how much they cost in the UK

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When it comes to online security, quality matters. This said, quality and price don’t always share a linear relationship. It’s possible to secure your devices with long-lasting digital support without breaking the bank—as not all security software is created equal.

Whether you live in the UK, plan on moving to the UK or simply want to stay safe while abroad, knowing how to secure your device pays off—especially in valued data. The best online defense isn’t only ironclad on one device—but many: blocking trackers, defeating malware and safeguarding your digital identity are key components of any quality security toolkit.

The best digital security option is a VPN. If you’re looking for a clear-cut, accessible and affordable VPN guaranteeing full security, visit here to find out more.

For more information on UK VPNs, as well as a price breakdown, keep reading.

The best VPNs

To properly depict the average price of UK VPNs, it’s important to know which VPNs meet the mark in terms of features, ease-of-usability, cross-platform design and, of course, security.

Quality one: access to blocked websites

The best VPN services hide your IP address and mask your web activity from invasive UK ISPs. They also unblock most of the websites blocked throughout the UK. If you’re not from the UK, you might not be used to geographically restricted internet access.

Despite common presumptions of government censorship due to political reasons, most websites blocked in the UK are simply barred due to licensing and copyright issues—and a majority of these websites are streaming services. More often than not, the website (or streaming service) itself is still accessible. In this case, available content simply differs depending on the above-mentioned copyright issues.

If you’re using a VPN, however, you can unlock the full spectrum of features for popular streaming services including Spotify, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, HBO and CNN.

Quality two: diverse server locations

Because many restricted streaming services are geo-specific, and because your travels might span across many destinations, a versatile VPN will offer the most value.

A good VPN service offers not one, but many IP addresses. These IP addresses, or servers, should span across a variety of global locations—so as to keep you covered wherever you go. Not only does this allow for better speed optimization, as specific locations can be quicker than others, but it also allows access to more streaming content.

Another location-based requirement of good VPNs is also the inclusion of IP switches—which route data packets well beyond the traditional routing speeds. IP switches are great for changing servers with minimal interruption—but they’re also necessary for reliable connectivity in general.

Quality three: high-end security

The final qualifying factor of a good VPN is, of course, the level of security it provides.

Different VPN security protocols offer different security levels. Some are excellent—but some are merely passable. Because of this, it’s important to know the type of encryption your prospective VPN service uses. As a rule of thumb, opt for a VPN service provider which utilizes SLL/TLS encryption to protect data transfers, as well as firewalls and hashed passwords.

You may also want to watch:

A solid VPN service should also have a ‘no-logs’ policy—wherein the service doesn’t log, or even track, your online sessions. Information should never be stored—so as to be exclusively known by you, and you alone.

UK VPNs: average cost

VPN costs vary widely—and any given service can run price promotions at any given time. Still, it’s possible to pin down a cost estimation via a snapshot of the UK’s leading VPN providers.

The average monthly cost of a VPN in the UK, roughly, is £3.50

It should be noted, however, that this monthly price fluctuates depending on the plan one subscribes to. The estimate tends to exist for VPN services purchased as a 24-month bundle. Whereas longer-term subscriptions nearing the 36-month mark tend to be lower, shorter-term subscriptions will be higher.

It isn’t rare to see a month-to-month VPN service cost between £8 and £12 for this reason—which makes longer-term subscriptions much more worthwhile. This is doubly true considering the high-end security offered by top-tier UK VPN providers.

As for the providers themselves—let’s check them out:

NordVPN

One of the most popular UK VPN providers is NordVPN. It’s popular for its statistic, dedicated IP address options, as well as its easy-access quick connect option. Meanwhile, its double VPN option changes the user’s IP twice—protecting their data with an extra layer of encryption.

NordVPN is also famed for its optimized P2P servers, which assure incredibly fast browsing, streaming and downloading speeds. Because the UK is known for ‘overblocking’ plenty of its content, NordVPNs sheer flexibility is a big asset to any and all of its users.

Head over to NordVPNs UK server options, and take a look around.

Surfshark

As one of the most robust VPNS available to UK residents, Surfshark is well-known for its lock-and-key AES-256-GCM encryption. Its default protocol is IKEv2/IPsec, too, which makes for a powerful digital defense combo.

Surfshark’s Camoflage Mode, meanwhile, assures complete invisibility during one’s browsing sessions—and its NoBorders Mode keeps popular streaming services up and running, no matter the region.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost has over 6,500 servers spanning over 110 locations, keeping its users well-connected with Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more. Equipped with awesome encryption technology across multiple devices, the VPN spares no expense in terms of having a unified interface.

CyberGhost’s quality shines in its smart-connect features which intelligently pair users with the fastest—and most secure—VPN locations available. With plenty of options to explore and one of the most versatile platform experiences around.

Check out CyberGhost’s UK server options for more information.