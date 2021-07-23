Smile makeover options: dental implants, Invisalign or veneers?

Promotion

Published: 1:36 PM July 23, 2021

Are you trying to find the best option for improving your smile?

Thanks to the advancements in dental technology, people can now easily achieve their version of a perfect smile from a variety of treatments options. From teeth whitening, orthodontic braces and Invisalign to veneers, dental implants and dentures, there are numerous choices to improve and transform your teeth.

We speak to Dr. Petya Chaprazova from Dental Art Implant Clinic in East Finchley, who explains some of the treatments in more detail.

Q: How do I know which dental treatment is right for me?

A: The best way to determine the best option is by visiting a dental professional for a consultation. By assessing your dental health and discussing your needs, a dental expert will be able to tell you the best treatment methods to achieve the smile makeover you want. Our consultations are free of charge and there is no obligation to go ahead with your treatment if you decide against it.

Q: What are the different treatments available?

Dental implants restore the full functionality of the missing teeth - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Dentures serve as a short-term solution (five to 10 years) for damaged and missing teeth. They restore the top part of the missing tooth and are an affordable option for teeth restoration.

Dental implants are currently recommended as the best solution for damaged and missing teeth thanks to their many benefits. By being surgically inserted inside the jawbone, the implants remain firm, stable and restore the root part of the missing natural tooth. This helps maintain proper jawbone health and facial structure.

Each dental crown is also custom made to suit the natural look of the smile and the patient’s needs. Dental implants can be used to restore any number of damaged or missing teeth and, once placed, can last you a lifetime.

Teeth whitening is a great way to deal with colour related issues or to get rid of stains caused by tobacco and caffeine products.

Both orthodontic teeth braces and Invisalign clear braces can be used to straighten your teeth – from small adjustments to more severe and complex cases. Invisalign aligners are transparent and barely noticeable, whereas traditional braces tend to be the more affordable option.

Veneers are a great solution to deal with gaps between your teeth, a chipped or a broken tooth or to address any aesthetical issues that you might have. They tend to be recommended more than composite bonding as they are a longer-lasting solution, resistant to staining and custom made to match your needs.

Q: What else do I need to know about these dental treatments?

Invisalign clear braces are barely noticeable and can be used to straighten your teeth – from small adjustments to more severe and complex cases - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Teeth whitening should not be done very often as you are, in a way, bleaching your teeth which can impact the effectiveness of the enamel. It is best to combine teeth whitening with a proper oral care routine and twice-a-year visits with your dentist.

Although the cheaper option, traditional orthodontic braces are noticeable and can cause some discomfort due to the brackets and wires. Invisalign treatment is much less noticeable, but can be expensive and requires you to wear the braces for at least 20 to 22 hours a day for 12 to 18 months.

With dentures, the root of the tooth remains untreated, and overtime this can lead to changes in the aesthetical look of the face as the skin will start to droop. It’s also worth bearing in mind that the distribution of the bite force can be left imbalanced, which can cause some damage to the remaining natural teeth.

Dental implants do not have many downsides. However, it is worth noting that some people might require additional treatment prior to implant placement such as a sinus lift or a bone graft, when the patient does not have enough natural jawbone for successful dental implant placement. Some patients might also need to assess periodontal issues before dental implant treatment.

Q: What will the results look like?

A: By following your dental treatment plan and the recommendation given by your dentist, you will be able to achieve the smile you have always wanted. Certain dental clinics can actually show you a 3D model of how your smile will look after treatment before you start.

Q: Does the Dental Art Implant Clinic carry out all these procedures?

A: Yes. Our team consists of renowned dental experts with years of experience and thousands of patients treated. We strive to provide a welcoming feeling and exceptional treatment to anyone who is seeking to transform their smile.

For more information about the Dental Art Implant Clinics and treatments available, visit dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk.