Hackney-born creative fundraises to make east-London TV series

For The Culture tells the story of three friends living and working in east London - Credit: Venus Ashu

A Hackney-born actress and writer is fundraising to get her “love letter to east London” made into a television series.

Dorcas A Stevens was born in Hackney and honed her craft for storytelling in acting troupes and training in the Dalston area.

Her television screenplay For The Culture tells the story of three east London friends.

Dorcas started writing from a young age and acting, going on to study drama and creative writing at university.

Dorcas told the Gazette: “That’s when I realised I wanted to write my own work in terms of plays and screenplays.”

She started writing For The Culture in 2019.

Actor and writer Kayode Ewumi, the creator of BAFTA-winning Hood Documentary, helped Dorcas pitch the screenplay to a production company.

But the Covid pandemic “shutdown” the entertainment industry setting back the development of films and tv shows in the UK and around the world.

“No one was making anything new,” Dorcas said.

“People were struggling to make the work they had started pre-pandemic.

“So there was just a lot of delay and things got quiet from the production companies that were interested.”

But the actress and writer persevered and has been shooting a teaser for the series which needs funding.

Dorcas plays one of the main characters Ajua Green.

It also revolves around Ajua’s two best friends.

“These three main characters are trying to figure out what it means to be themselves, what it means to be women and what it means to be human in todays culture - that is a constant moving target really,” Dorcas added.

She describes the screenplay as her “love letter to east London”.

Places where the teaser was shot include Stoke Newington, Hackney Downs and Breakhouse Café in Hackney Wick.

“I was really excited when we could shoot in east London, like new York is to sex and the city east London is to For The Culture - it’s a another character in a way.”

To help support the making of For The Culture, visit gofundme.com and search Fundraising for 'FOR THE CULTURE' (FTC): TV Teaser.