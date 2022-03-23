'Fimaican': Clapton MasterChef hopeful inspired by mixed heritage
- Credit: Shine TV/BBC
An amateur Clapton cook will be combining the flavours of her mixed Finnish-Jamaican heritage on BBC cooking show MasterChef tonight.
Haylee, who's surname has not yet been revealed, was born in Walthamstow and grew up in Hertfordshire.
The 29-year-old events manager will be competing alongside nine MasterChef hopefuls, selected from a batch of 45 UK home chefs, in the first episode of the hit BBC One show's 18th series.
The Hackney cook says she has "always wanted to work in the food industry".
"Competing in MasterChef is a way to see if that can become a reality," she said.
Haylee's says her food-style is inspired by her Jamaican and Finnish heritage, describing herself as "Fimaican".
"I love the big bold flavours of Caribbean food but also the lighter touches of Nordic dishes," she said.
The latest season's first episode will showcase the cooks' signature dishes in an audition round.
MasterChef Episode 1 will air on BBC One, March 23 at 8pm.