Rabbit Kimpioka said he celebrated the opening with family and friends - Credit: WADN

A barber who has serviced rap artists and Premier League footballers has launched his first studio in Hackney Downs.

Rabby Kimpioka launched the Blacksmith and Sons during lockdown to offer grooming services and to nurture young talent in the hair and beauty industries.

Rabby said: "I founded the company in 2020 in my living room and have now serviced over 1,000 men, including celebrities such as US rap artists Trippie Redd, NLE Choppa and Premier league footballers such as Jaidon Anthony, to name a few.

Rabby also serviced Tyrese Fornah, who plays for Reading Football Club - Credit: We Are Design Nation

"At Blacksmith and Sons, we offer treatments designed to give men a full make-over or touch-up, for a professional and clean look."

He added: "Now at Blacksmith and Sons, we work with underprivileged youth in society and teach them valuable skills in the workplace.

"We run mentorship schemes and training in barbering, for those interested in the hair and beauty industry."

Rabby said he runs schemes for young people of four weeks, two months and three months.

He added: "I go over techniques with them, teaching them different skills, including fading skills and different hair cuts."

Rabby said he wanted to offer the opportunity to young people because of "my background, where I come from, the sort of lifestyle that I was living and the fact that I've changed my life for the better".

"I know the sort of things that young people are struggling with, whether its drugs etc, because [that's] the kind of lifestyle that I was living before, and I didn't have mentorship at all," he said.

"I'm looking at it - I can be the mentor that these young people are looking for because I know where they're coming from."

Rabby said he and his manager, Hannah Amedu, gave speeches at the opening and guests were also able to watch a short documentary showing Rabby's journey up to this point - Credit: WADN

According to Rabby, the official launch event on September 30, was, "a celebration of community to show what coming together to bring a vision to life looks like".

"I was overwhelmed by the amazing support I received, everyone was in awe of the transformation of the studio. Myself and my manager, Hannah Amedu, who will be working in the studio with me, are excited to welcome people to our new space."

Those who are interested in his mentorship programmes can contact Rabby by email at info@blacksmithandsons.co.uk. The studio is at Unit 14, Dailey Building, Dalston Lane, E8 1LA.