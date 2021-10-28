Published: 4:15 PM October 28, 2021

A 22-year-old has created an impressive and precise miniature model of a Hackney street.

Joseph Salem, who just graduated from Middlesex University after studying product design, said the task began after he bought a model of a bus stop.

"Its an interesting little piece that represents Hackney," he said.

Joseph decided to replicate the street which he took to college everyday. - Credit: Joseph Salem

Joseph's 35cm by 35cm model of the Brownlow Road, just off Queensbridge Road, took three years to complete. He says it would have taken about three months if he hadn't also been juggling his university work.

The model is 76 times smaller than the real Hackney street it emulates and features Joseph's grandmother, who he describes as "the old lady in the yellow jacket".

A model of his grandmother features prominently in the Hackney scene, wearing a yellow jacket. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

Joseph explained how he changed the name of the street in the model to be called Fogsor Road which means dentures in Hungarian, because his grandmother "always loses her dentures" and blames him for stealing them.

The model street at night. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

Joseph renamed the street Frogsor which means dentures in Hungarian. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

The model is based on Brownlow Road, off Queensbridge Road. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

Joseph has just graduated from Middlesex University with a degree in product design. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

The 22-year-old has also made other models, including one of Strand station. - Credit: Joseph Samuel



