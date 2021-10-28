News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Lifestyle

Hackney 22-year-old crafts replica of a London Fields street

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:15 PM October 28, 2021   
Hackney resident Joseph Salem made a miniature model of Brownlow Road in London Fields. 

Hackney resident Joseph Salem made a miniature model of Brownlow Road in London Fields. - Credit: Joseph Salem

A 22-year-old has created an impressive and precise miniature model of a Hackney street.

Joseph Salem, who just graduated from Middlesex University after studying product design, said the task began after he bought a model of a bus stop. 

"Its an interesting little piece that represents Hackney," he said. 

Joseph decided to replicate the street which he took to college everyday.  

Joseph decided to replicate the street which he took to college everyday. - Credit: Joseph Salem

Joseph's 35cm by 35cm model of the Brownlow Road, just off Queensbridge Road, took three years to complete. He says it would have taken about three months if he hadn't also been juggling his university work. 

The model is 76 times smaller than the real Hackney street it emulates and features Joseph's grandmother, who he describes as "the old lady in the yellow jacket". 

A model of his grandmother features prominently in the Hackney scene, wearing a yellow jacket. 

A model of his grandmother features prominently in the Hackney scene, wearing a yellow jacket. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

You may also want to watch:

Joseph explained how he changed the name of the street in the model to be called Fogsor Road which means dentures in Hungarian, because his grandmother "always loses her dentures" and blames him for stealing them. 

The model street at night.

The model street at night. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

Joseph renamed the street Frogsor which means dentures in Hungarian. 

Joseph renamed the street Frogsor which means dentures in Hungarian. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

The model is based on Brownlow Road, off Queensbridge Road. 

The model is based on Brownlow Road, off Queensbridge Road. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

Joseph has just graduated from Middlesex University with a degree in product design. 

Joseph has just graduated from Middlesex University with a degree in product design. - Credit: Joseph Samuel

The 22-year-old has also made other models, including one of Strand station. 

The 22-year-old has also made other models, including one of Strand station. - Credit: Joseph Samuel


Most Read

  1. 1 Hackney man, 22, died struggling to breathe in prison cell for eight minutes
  2. 2 De Beauvoir residents to vote on estate regeneration in planning policy dry run
  3. 3 Study asks: why are canals and rivers a watery lifeline during pandemic?
  1. 4 Stats show rate of rise in Covid rates locally
  2. 5 Man attacked with metal pole in Clapton
  3. 6 Hackney had worst knife crime rate in London, report finds
  4. 7 Dalston revealed as Hackney's top hotspot for weapons offences
  5. 8 Hackney lawyer's death inspires fundraising blitz for domestic abuse victims
  6. 9 Drug dealer jailed for murder of Jay John after Dalston attack
  7. 10 Man wanted after alleged sexual offence in Hackney
London Fields
Arts & Culture
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drugs

Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Quiz. Hackney has a lot to offer. But how much do you know about the borough?

Quiz | Quiz

How Hackney are you? Try our quiz

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The area where the alleged assault happened.

Clapton: Hunt for metal pole after man badly injured

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Protest over Morning Lane development outside Hackney Town Hall. 

Morning Lane council homes only possible 'if flats are sold' - says mayor

Julia Gregory LDRS

Logo Icon