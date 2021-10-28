Hackney 22-year-old crafts replica of a London Fields street
- Credit: Joseph Salem
A 22-year-old has created an impressive and precise miniature model of a Hackney street.
Joseph Salem, who just graduated from Middlesex University after studying product design, said the task began after he bought a model of a bus stop.
"Its an interesting little piece that represents Hackney," he said.
Joseph's 35cm by 35cm model of the Brownlow Road, just off Queensbridge Road, took three years to complete. He says it would have taken about three months if he hadn't also been juggling his university work.
The model is 76 times smaller than the real Hackney street it emulates and features Joseph's grandmother, who he describes as "the old lady in the yellow jacket".
Joseph explained how he changed the name of the street in the model to be called Fogsor Road which means dentures in Hungarian, because his grandmother "always loses her dentures" and blames him for stealing them.
