News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Lifestyle

Book Review: A Trip of One’s Own by Kate Wills

Logo Icon

Rashmi Narayan

Published: 5:26 PM May 21, 2021   
The book cover and inlay for A Trip of One's Own, a new travel book by Hackney writer Kate Wills

Hackney-based Kate Wills has written about her experiences of travelling. - Credit: Kate Wills

Travelling solo as a result of a heartbreak or even a divorce may sound very much like the storyline of Eat, Pray, Love. 

However, Hackney-based travel writer Kate Wills brings a great element of reality and humour in her latest book. Leaving the UK may still seem far-fetched for many of us despite some countries being on the green list, so reading about travel for now transports us to a happier world and Kate’s sojourns do tug at the heartstrings for those who love a little adventure. 

The book begins with Kate’s love story and her divorce from her husband where she vividly describes her first adventure with him in Guatemala.

Being a travel writer, she is not alien to travelling alone, however she engages the reader in a funny and a heartfelt manner on why her trip was different this time. This time, she was coming back to an empty home with nobody to talk to or narrate her stories, this time she didn’t have to text anyone informing them that she had landed safely in her destination, she felt utterly alone. Travelling solo changed her life and in a way, prepared her to face the pandemic.

Seeking inspiration, she follows the footsteps of women travellers throughout history (the earliest dating to a fourth century nun) and realises that many of these women often broke boundaries and that they all had so much in common, being brave to travel solo for a start.

What I appreciated was that every chapter ended with a useful travel tip - right from a thorough plan (booking hotels or taking public transport) to an impromptu decision to travel, even some pointers on how to "travel in your own home", there’s something handy here for all kinds of travellers. 

In a virtual world, this book gives the reader a brilliant tour of the places Kate has been to with a few eye-opening experiences and some ideas for future travel.

Most Read

  1. 1 £3m Hackney overground station upgrade to begin in June
  2. 2 Eight motorbikes destroyed after severe garage blaze in Hackney
  3. 3 8 Michelin star restaurants to visit in Hackney
  1. 4 Stoke Newington police counter to relocate for three months
  2. 5 Hackney's flagship brewery raises over £750,000 for expansion
  3. 6 Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey
  4. 7 Council lays out plans for Dalston with promise to protect Curve Garden
  5. 8 More role-models needed to tackle youth violence, says motivational speaker
  6. 9 All the bus routes that could be affected by strike action next week
  7. 10 Man charged with murder following Dalston shooting

A Trip of One’s Own is available to order for £12.99 on Burley Fisher Books, Donlon Books, Waterstones, WH Smith in Hardback and an e-Book, Kindle and Audio version on Amazon.

Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Coronavirus

South Africa and Indian Covid variants found in Shoreditch and Dalston

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High...

Covid - A Year On

May 17 easing continues amid discovery of new Covid variants in Hackney

Ed Sheridan, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Gun crime

Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Jay Blades, whose book Making It, by Jay Blades with Ian Gittins, is published by Bluebird

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on how he mended his own life

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus