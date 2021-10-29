New book explores Stoke Newington's lost poets
- Credit: Tom Chivers
A book about lost poets is set to be published on Halloween will feature Stoke Newington's Abney Park Cemetery.
The book Buried Garden: Lockdown with the Lost Poets of Abney Park Cemetery is the fourth instalment in a series written by poet Chris McCabe.
He spent lockdown exploring the Stoke Newington haunt.
Chris writes in its opening lines: "To stand at the gates of Abney Park Cemetery is to stare through a portal into the afterlife.
"People walk past here all the time, missing the gateway. Four white columns rise from the high street, their capitals blackening where the stone meets the sky."
You may also want to watch:
Lost poets like Edger Allen Poe, Arthur Machen and Iain Sinclair lured Chris into the dense foliage of Abney Park.
McCabe combines literary and historical research with meditations on poetry, nature and death.
Most Read
- 1 Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington
- 2 De Beauvoir residents to vote on estate regeneration in planning policy dry run
- 3 Hackney man, 22, died struggling to breathe in prison cell for eight minutes
- 4 Hackney 22-year-old crafts replica of a London Fields street
- 5 Hackney lawyer's death inspires fundraising blitz for domestic abuse victims
- 6 Man attacked with metal pole in Clapton
- 7 Stats show rate of rise in Covid rates locally
- 8 Hackney had worst knife crime rate in London, report finds
- 9 Dalston revealed as Hackney's top hotspot for weapons offences
- 10 Drivers for Hackney's disabled children could strike over alleged council snub
McCabe will be launch the book in Abney Park cemetery on October 30 with writer Iain Sinclair.