Published: 8:02 AM October 29, 2021

Poet Chris McCabe is launching a book about the lost poets of Stoke Newington's Abney Park cemetery - Credit: Tom Chivers

A book about lost poets is set to be published on Halloween will feature Stoke Newington's Abney Park Cemetery.

The book Buried Garden: Lockdown with the Lost Poets of Abney Park Cemetery is the fourth instalment in a series written by poet Chris McCabe.

He spent lockdown exploring the Stoke Newington haunt.

Chris writes in its opening lines: "To stand at the gates of Abney Park Cemetery is to stare through a portal into the afterlife.

"People walk past here all the time, missing the gateway. Four white columns rise from the high street, their capitals blackening where the stone meets the sky."

Abney Park cemetery in Stoke Newington - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Lost poets like Edger Allen Poe, Arthur Machen and Iain Sinclair lured Chris into the dense foliage of Abney Park.

McCabe combines literary and historical research with meditations on poetry, nature and death.

Chris McCabe's book Buried Garden: Lockdown with the Lost Poets of Abney Park Cemetery - Credit: Chris McCabe

McCabe will be launch the book in Abney Park cemetery on October 30 with writer Iain Sinclair.