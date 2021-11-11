Film captures the memories of Hackney Holocaust survivors

Hackney Holocaust Memories is a film telling the stories of holocaust survivors who settled in Hackney as children. - Credit: Community Advance Project

A film telling the heart-breaking accounts of Hackney Holocaust survivors is being shown at Hackney Picturehouse later this month.

The 40-minute video features older people who survived the horrors of the Holocaust as children.

Though many of their families did not survive, the survivors went on to forge a new life in Hackney.

The film was created by the Community Advance Project, a charity working to engage communities across London.

Director Suj Ahmed said: “It’s crucial to record the memories of Holocaust Survivors living in Hackney, otherwise that heritage would be lost forever.”

The video is available for educational and community use to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Holocaust and racial hatred.

Hackney Holocaust Memories will launch at Hackney Picturehouse on November 25.

Learn more at www.eventbrite.com/e/hackney-holocaust-memories-film-launch-tickets-189151084987