New documentary celebrates Windrush pioneers at Stoke Newington chuch

Published: 5:18 PM June 23, 2021

A new documentary premiered yesterday (Tuesday, June 22), celebrating members of the Windrush generation and their families.

The documentary Windrush Pioneers features London community leaders, members of the Windrush generation and their descendants.

It premiered on Windrush Day (June 22), marking 73 years since since the Empire Windrush ship arrived in Britain carrying people from the Caribbean, invited to help rebuild the UK after the war.

The generation who came to Britain between 1948 and 1973 have since been called the Windrush generation.

Sheba Montserrat, interviewer and co-producer, said: "To go forward, we have to all actively change the narrative and language around the Windrush Generation’s legacy.

"They were young pioneers and adventurers who came to Britain because they were invited. Not immigrants in search of a better life. When they settled in Britain, they were surprised to find worse conditions than they’d left behind.”

Prior to the premiere, Shana Maloney led a short Eucharist service. - Credit: Matthew Freeman

The film premiere at St Michael and All Angels Church in Stoke Newington Common and was joined by the Mayor of Hackney and other community leaders.

Six members of the Windrush Generation are part of the congregation at St Michaels, and feature in the documentary.

Reverend Steve Gayle, vicar of St Michael and All Angels Church, Stoke Newington, said: “The Windrush Generation and their families are the lifeblood of many churches in North London and beyond.

"I hope that this new documentary helps to build awareness and understanding of the incredible lives of the Windrush Generation and the contribution that they and their families continue to make to our churches and communities.”

The premiere of the documentary was also attended by members of the Stoke Newington's Little Londoners nurse. The Little Londoners group gave a presentation to the audience as part of the celebration. Prior to the premiere, Shana Maloney led a short Eucharist service.



National Windrush Day honours the British Caribbean community, and the half a million people who travelled to the UK after the Second World War. It was founded in 2018 and is now in its fourth year.

The documentary was produced using a grant from Hackney Council.

The film will be available to watch on a new website honouring Hackney's Windrush community, launched on June 22. Visit HackneyWindrush.com