Hackney Diwali event brings community together
- Credit: Sajeepan Subramaniam
Hackney's Hindu temple held a Diwali event yesterday bringing together faith leaders, devotees and guests.
Diwali, also called the festival of lights, is a part of the celebrations honouring Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.
The event at De Beauvoir's Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on November 4 saw festival-goers enjoy a traditional programme of bhajans or devotional songs, musical performances, dances and fireworks.
Sajeepan Subramaniam from the temple said: "Diwali is a festival of light, harboring the journey of bringing light into people’s lives."
Sajeepan says the multicultural event brought together faith leaders and councillors as a "testament to Hackney's commitment to diversity".
Among the guests were Cllr Sade Etti, Hackney's faith forum councillor, Haggerston ward councillor Ajay Chauhan and committee member Imogen Resnick from the north London Jewish community Kehilla.
The festival was organized by Chief Priest Swami Moorthy and devotees of London Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.
