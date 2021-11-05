Hackney Diwali event brings community together

The celebrations at De Beauvoir's Shirdi Sai Baba included songs, dances and fireworks - Credit: Sajeepan Subramaniam

Hackney's Hindu temple held a Diwali event yesterday bringing together faith leaders, devotees and guests.

Diwali, also called the festival of lights, is a part of the celebrations honouring Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.

The event at De Beauvoir's Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on November 4 saw festival-goers enjoy a traditional programme of bhajans or devotional songs, musical performances, dances and fireworks.

Sajeepan Subramaniam from the temple said: "Diwali is a festival of light, harboring the journey of bringing light into people’s lives."

A Diwali event was held at Hackney's Hindu temple on November 4 - Credit: Sajeepan Subramaniam

Sajeepan says the multicultural event brought together faith leaders and councillors as a "testament to Hackney's commitment to diversity".

You may also want to watch:

Among the guests were Cllr Sade Etti, Hackney's faith forum councillor, Haggerston ward councillor Ajay Chauhan and committee member Imogen Resnick from the north London Jewish community Kehilla.

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights - Credit: Sajeepan Subramaniam

The festival was organized by Chief Priest Swami Moorthy and devotees of London Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

Faith leaders and councillors celebrate Diwali in Hackney - Credit: Sajeepan Subramaniam



