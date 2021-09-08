News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hoxton Hall searches for its next Hackney panto prince

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:33 AM September 8, 2021   
Princess Aurora (Jemma Carlisle) and Prince Charming (Phillip Ryan) in St Albans pantomime Sleeping

Hoxton Hall is searching for its next panto prince...could it be you? - Credit: Pamela Raith

A Hoxton theatre is searching for its next prince as it gears up for pantomime season in December. 

Hoxton Hall, in association with Imagine Theatre, is "thrilled" to present an exciting new version of the traditional pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, from December 10-24. 

The production plans to embrace the vibrant and diverse cultures of Hackney while incorporating much loved traditional pantomime elements. 

A spokesperson from theatre said: "This is a professional, paid opportunity to take part in this hilarious and enthralling show. So if you think you have what it takes to get the happy ending we are all dreaming of then let’s hear from you."

The theatre is looking for a locally based actor, between the ages of 18 and 30, to play the role of Prince Emir, a handsome hero determined to defeat the wicked fairy, Carabosse and awaken Sleeping Beauty from her slumbers. 

Auditions will be held at Hoxton Hall from 4pm on September 16 and will be by pre-registration only.

Those interested should submit their details to admin@imaginetheatre.co.uk for consideration. 

