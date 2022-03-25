News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Lifestyle

Six-year-old's heartwarming tribute to mum plastered on Lower Clapton billboard

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:47 AM March 25, 2022
Iceland helped Sebastien aged 6, surprise his mum, Mimi, with a touching Mother's Day tribute

Supermarket Iceland helped Sebastien aged 6, surprise his mum, Mimi, with a touching Mother's Day tribute - Credit: PinPep/Iceland

A Hackney boys heartwarming Mother's Day message has been given pride of place on a huge billboard in Lower Clapton.

Six-year old Sebastien Mills, from Hackney, wanted to surprise his mum Mimi, who has had a tough time working from home during the pandemic.

His home-made tribute was picked from hundreds of drawings as part of a social media competition launched by frozen food retailer Iceland. 

Sebastian wrote on the card: “You’re the bestest mum in the whole wide world. I love you loads.” 

The Mother's Day card billboard is located on Median Road in Lower Clapton, Hackney

The Mother's Day card billboard is located on Median Road in Lower Clapton, Hackney - Credit: PinPep/Iceland

He added flowers, rainbows and hearts to the artwork because he wanted the picture to “make mum smile from ear to ear”.

Mother Mimi happened across the billboard on the way to her local Iceland in Stoke Newington.

Six-year-old Sebastian Mills drew the picture which depicts him with his mum, departing a train to go on an adventure

Six-year-old Sebastian Mills drew the picture which depicts him with his mum, departing a train to go on an adventure

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “We wanted to give a special shout out this year to some of the incredible mums across the UK who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic."

Visit https://www.iceland.co.uk/mothers-day


Mother's Day
Hackney News
East London News
North East London News

Don't Miss

Protesters blocked off Stoke Newington High Street calling for justice and action

Hackney Police

Child Q: Protestors block Stoke Newington High Street after school girl...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A police car

Metropolitan Police

'Failure on every level': Hackney leaders condemn police strip search of...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Sabita Thanwani

Clerkenwell murder victim named as police search for man she was seeing

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Waterside Academy pupils hold up a sign which reads Good

Education News

'Astonishing': Hackney secondary school jumps two Ofsted grades

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon