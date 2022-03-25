Six-year-old's heartwarming tribute to mum plastered on Lower Clapton billboard

A Hackney boys heartwarming Mother's Day message has been given pride of place on a huge billboard in Lower Clapton.

Six-year old Sebastien Mills, from Hackney, wanted to surprise his mum Mimi, who has had a tough time working from home during the pandemic.

His home-made tribute was picked from hundreds of drawings as part of a social media competition launched by frozen food retailer Iceland.

Sebastian wrote on the card: “You’re the bestest mum in the whole wide world. I love you loads.”

The Mother's Day card billboard is located on Median Road in Lower Clapton, Hackney - Credit: PinPep/Iceland

He added flowers, rainbows and hearts to the artwork because he wanted the picture to “make mum smile from ear to ear”.

Mother Mimi happened across the billboard on the way to her local Iceland in Stoke Newington.

Six-year-old Sebastian Mills drew the picture which depicts him with his mum, departing a train to go on an adventure

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “We wanted to give a special shout out this year to some of the incredible mums across the UK who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic."

