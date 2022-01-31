News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Lifestyle

From stripper to business leader: Hackney entrepreneur tells her story in new book

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:09 PM January 31, 2022
Paulina Tenner's new book bare all about her business success

Paulina Tenner's new book bare all about her business success - Credit: Paulina Tenner

A Hackney-based entrepreneur, angel investor and TEDx speaker has written a book about her journey from stripper to business leader, sharing all the lessons she learnt along the way. 

Paulina Tenner's new book, Laid Bare: What the Business Leader Learnt from the Stripper, discusses how feminine and masculine principles in leadership can be integrated to improve the culture of workplaces.

It aims to challenge the status quo of how companies are set up and expanded, advising prospective entrepreneurs with approaches Paulina has utilised in her own company, GrantTree, over the last decade. 

Paulina has built a team of 50 and raised over £200m for more than 600 technology start-ups and bigger companies.

Business leader and former stripper Paulina Tenner has written a book on how to improve workplace culture

Business leader and former stripper Paulina Tenner has written a book on how to improve workplace culture - Credit: Paolo Ricca

She said: “Being a stripper taught me more lessons than I could possibly imagine, a lot of which I’ve been able to apply to my business life.

"It also fed into my development as a leader. It helped me reclaim a different way of relating with my feminine part and therefore a different way of being and acting in the world.

"I became more open-minded and, at the same time, more whole as an individual."

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight people rescued from Dalston flats after chimney collapses
  2. 2 Eight drivers arrested and 22 vehicles seized in Stoke Newington crackdown
  3. 3 Hackney strip bar could lose license after breaching Covid rules
  1. 4 Wanted man may be in Hackney
  2. 5 More details emerge on antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill
  3. 6 Honorary vice president of Magic Circle receives MBE aged 102
  4. 7 'Nail-biting situation': Hundreds of Homerton's staff at risk of dismissal over Covid vaccines
  5. 8 Homerton hospital: Delayed and cancelled treatments returning to pre-pandemic levels
  6. 9 Shoreditch tattoo community rallies for husband of British tsunami victim
  7. 10 Confirmed: Hoxton West LTN here to stay

Paulina says her approach to business has resulted in a workplace focused on the wellbeing of staff as well as profitability.

She added: "Workplaces are changing forever as the Gen Z workforce demands more benefits to do with a wholesome company culture, so don’t be left behind."

Paulina founded GrantTree with the aim of helping tech start-ups navigate the complex world of government funding. 

Since 2010, the company has grown from supporting two to over 50 start-ups.

Paulina once worked as a stripper and she says her former job has taught her vital lessons for business

Paulina once worked as a stripper and she says her former job has taught her lessons which she now applies to her life in business - Credit: Chris Hutcheson

It has also raised over £200m for more than 600 technology start-ups and scaleups using solely government funding schemes.

GrantTree is also an open culture company which pioneered a self-set salary scheme.

Paulina is also a seed investor and a start-up mentor, who features as a keynote speaker at technology conferences internationally.

She has been interviewed by the BBC, the Financial Times, the Guardian and other publications. 

Find out more about the book and Paulina at www.paulinatenner.com/laid-bare-what-the-business-leader-learnt-from-the-stripper

Books
Hackney News
East London News
North London News

Don't Miss

Stoke Newington Police Station where philosophy lecturer Konstancja Duff was strip searched

London Live News

'Was she rank?': Met apologises for language used during Hackney strip...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey

London Live News

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue, Stamford Hill on Monday evening (January 26)

London Live News | Updated

Two Jewish men hospitalised day before Holocaust Memorial Day

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A Dalston campaign group has praised Hackney Council moves to safeguard Ridley Road's indoor shopping village

'Major victory': Ridley Road Shopping Village's future secured

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon