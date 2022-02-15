6 of the most expensive properties to rent in north London
- Credit: Rightmove
Private pools, elaborate chandeliers, and skyline views - what could you rent in north London if money wasn't an issue?
Hampstead, Highgate, Queen's Park, Islington and Hackney are home to a plethora of extraordinary homes, making them top locations for celebrity neighbours.
Here are some of the most expensive properties currently available to rent, as listed on real estate website Rightmove.
Hampstead - £108k pcm
The most expensive property, unsurprisingly, is nestled in the heart of Hampstead.
Complete with an outdoor, heated pool, ten bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this is an astonishingly impressive home.
Located on Frognal, the mansion comes with a guest cottage and separate studio as well as off-street parking for four cars.
Available for short-lets, the property is on the market for £25,000 per week, or £108,333 pcm.
Most Read
- 1 People injured after pub collapses in Hackney Wick
- 2 Man jailed after loaded pistol found in car near Victoria Park
- 3 Travel Bulletin: Hackney, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets
- 4 Hackney GP surgeries warned over 'no ID, no registration' policies for new patients
- 5 Confirmed: TfL fares to rise by average of almost 5% from March 1
- 6 Teenager in hospital after stabbing near Hoxton Station
- 7 Latest Covid patient numbers in north London hospitals
- 8 Murder plot revealed in EncroChat texts of 'criminal middleman', court told
- 9 Resident concerned after Hackney Wick pub proposes extending opening hours
- 10 Met ‘refreshed’ approach to hate crime following antisemitism report
Primrose Hill - £65k pcm
Inspired by Pierre Chareau’s iconic Maison de Verre in Paris, this glass-fronted building is spread over more than 13,000 sq ft.
The Eglon Mews property is described by letting agent Aston Chase as "one of the most extraordinary new houses to be built in London in living memory".
Made up of two interlocked buildings, the living/ work space includes a swimming pool that doubles as a cinema room, with a mechanical floor and waterproof screen.
The five-bed property also offers a lift and staff accommodation.
Eglon House costs £15,000 pw or £65,000 pcm.
Highgate - £52k pcm
Described as "one of Kenwood’s most distinguished and elegant residences", this Highgate mansion is set over half an acre of grounds.
All of the property's eight bedrooms are en-suite, and renters can relax in the drawing room, conservatory or landscaped garden.
The Courtenay Avenue home is complete with an indoor swimming pool, changing rooms, sauna and a leisure complex with gymnasium/games room.
Is it accessed via a private road protected by a guard-operated security gate.
The Kenwood property is available for £12,000 pw, or £52,000 pcm.
Queen's Park - £19.5k pcm
This Christchurch Avenue property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive rear garden.
Available on a short-let basis, each room of this vast, detached house is tastefully decorated.
The property is gated, has off-street parking well laid out to accommodate a large group or family.
The bright modern conservatory has skylights and opens onto the 95ft garden.
The home is available for £4,500 pw or £19,500 pcm.
King's Cross - £8.6k pcm
Built in the late 1830's, this Grade II listed house has undergone an extensive renovation.
The Prideaux Place house has five bedrooms, three receptions, two kitchens, six bathrooms and a private garden.
The lower could serve as a "separate space for a nanny or visiting family or friends", according to letting agent Dexters, with a separate entrance and its own kitchen.
The Islington home is built on the site of a firing range developed by John Booth and his son William Booth in the 1800s, and near rooms once occupied by Lenin.
This property is available for £8,667 pcm or £2,000 pw.
Shoreditch - £7.5k pcm
This Hackney penthouse sits within The Factory, an converted Victorian warehouse.
Spread over two floors, the apartment has two double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living space, main bathroom and additional shower room.
A private rooftop terrace with artificial grass and an irrigation system comes with the Nile Street property.
The former textiles factory now has lift access, an onsite porter and underground carpark.
The penthouse is being let for £1,730 pw or £7,497 pcm.