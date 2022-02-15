These luxury properties available to rent on Rightmove will give you house envy - Credit: Rightmove

Private pools, elaborate chandeliers, and skyline views - what could you rent in north London if money wasn't an issue?

Hampstead, Highgate, Queen's Park, Islington and Hackney are home to a plethora of extraordinary homes, making them top locations for celebrity neighbours.

Here are some of the most expensive properties currently available to rent, as listed on real estate website Rightmove.

Hampstead - £108k pcm

This Hampstead mansion is available to rent - Credit: Rightmove

The most expensive property, unsurprisingly, is nestled in the heart of Hampstead.

Complete with an outdoor, heated pool, ten bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this is an astonishingly impressive home.

It features a heated outdoor pool - Credit: Rightmove

The thoughtfully-designed Hampstead home can be rented for £108k pm. - Credit: Rightmove

Located on Frognal, the mansion comes with a guest cottage and separate studio as well as off-street parking for four cars.

The Frognal property features a beautiful bathroom - Credit: Rightmove

Available for short-lets, the property is on the market for £25,000 per week, or £108,333 pcm.

Primrose Hill - £65k pcm

This Primrose Hill property is available to rent - Credit: Rightmove

Inspired by Pierre Chareau’s iconic Maison de Verre in Paris, this glass-fronted building is spread over more than 13,000 sq ft.

The Eglon Mews property is described by letting agent Aston Chase as "one of the most extraordinary new houses to be built in London in living memory".

The Camden property includes a private pool / cinema - Credit: Rightmove

This architectural wonder is located in Eglon Mews - Credit: Rightmove

Made up of two interlocked buildings, the living/ work space includes a swimming pool that doubles as a cinema room, with a mechanical floor and waterproof screen.

The Primrose Hill home took six years to build - Credit: Rightmove

The five-bed property also offers a lift and staff accommodation.

Eglon House costs £15,000 pw or £65,000 pcm.

Highgate - £52k pcm

All of the Kenwood property's eight bedrooms are en-suite - Credit: Rightmove

Described as "one of Kenwood’s most distinguished and elegant residences", this Highgate mansion is set over half an acre of grounds.

All of the property's eight bedrooms are en-suite, and renters can relax in the drawing room, conservatory or landscaped garden.

The home is set within Kenwood's grounds - Credit: Rightmove

It includes a pool and leisure complex - Credit: Rightmove

The Courtenay Avenue home is complete with an indoor swimming pool, changing rooms, sauna and a leisure complex with gymnasium/games room.

Is it accessed via a private road protected by a guard-operated security gate.

The Highgate mansion is set over half an acre of grounds - Credit: Rightmove

It features an impressive conservatory - Credit: Rightmove

The Kenwood property is available for £12,000 pw, or £52,000 pcm.

Queen's Park - £19.5k pcm

The Brent home is gated - Credit: Rightmove

This Christchurch Avenue property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive rear garden.

Available on a short-let basis, each room of this vast, detached house is tastefully decorated.

This Christchurch Avenue home costs almost £20k per month - Credit: Rightmove

The Queen's Park home is available on a short-let basis - Credit: Rightmove

The property is gated, has off-street parking well laid out to accommodate a large group or family.

The bright modern conservatory has skylights and opens onto the 95ft garden.

It includes a beautiful, bright conservatory - Credit: Rightmove

The home is available for £4,500 pw or £19,500 pcm.

King's Cross - £8.6k pcm

This Prideaux Place home is available to rent - Credit: Rightmove

Built in the late 1830's, this Grade II listed house has undergone an extensive renovation.

The Prideaux Place house has five bedrooms, three receptions, two kitchens, six bathrooms and a private garden.

The lower could serve as a "separate space for a nanny or visiting family or friends", according to letting agent Dexters, with a separate entrance and its own kitchen.

The King's Cross home is beautifully decorated - Credit: Rightmove

It is nestled between King's Cross and Angel - Credit: Rightmove

The Islington home is built on the site of a firing range developed by John Booth and his son William Booth in the 1800s, and near rooms once occupied by Lenin.

This property is available for £8,667 pcm or £2,000 pw.

Shoreditch - £7.5k pcm

This Nile Street penthouse is close to Old Street station and the city - Credit: Rightmove

This Hackney penthouse sits within The Factory, an converted Victorian warehouse.

Spread over two floors, the apartment has two double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living space, main bathroom and additional shower room.

The Hackney building was once a textiles factory - Credit: Rightmove

This Shoreditch penthouse is on the market - Credit: Rightmove

A private rooftop terrace with artificial grass and an irrigation system comes with the Nile Street property.

The former textiles factory now has lift access, an onsite porter and underground carpark.

It is complete with a rooftop garden - Credit: Rightmove

The penthouse is being let for £1,730 pw or £7,497 pcm.