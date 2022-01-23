Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views
London's skyline is one of its most recognisable features.
For some lucky Hackney and Islington residents, a morning cup of coffee can be enjoyed overlooking The Gherkin, The Shard and St. Paul's Cathedral.
Here are four properties currently on the market featuring spectacular views of the city:
City Approach, Old Street
City Approach is a development of four penthouses near Old Street station with unrivalled city views.
The three-bed properties include three bathrooms, wooden flooring and huge terraces.
Floor-to-ceiling windows mean owners can enjoy the skyline from almost every room of the flat.
This property is being sold by Dexters for £2,000,000. For more information visit: www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-for-sale-in-city-road-london-ec1v/161736
Fifty Seven East, Dalston
This penthouse's roof terrace showcases stunning views of the capital.
The apartment is spread over the top three floors of a 15-storey development, moments from Dalston Kingsland and Dalston Junction stations.
The master bedroom has access to a wraparound, south-facing balcony with 180 degree views of London.
This property is being sold by Dexters for £1,275,000. For more information visit: www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/flat-for-sale-in-kingsland-high-street-london-e8/160763
St. Albans Place, Angel
With skyline views from the private terrace, living room and kitchen, this Islington penthouse is one of the best on the market.
One of five homes in new complex Climpson House, this two-bedroom apartment lets in an impressive amount of light.
Offering 1,195 sq ft of living space, the property benefits from bespoke-designed luxury Italian kitchens, integrated Miele appliances, a wine cooler and storage.
This property is being sold by Dexters for £1,600,000. For more information visit: www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-for-sale-in-st-albans-place-london-n1/159908
City Mill Apartments, Haggerston
With a private terrace and two additional balconies, this three-bedroom apartment is the ultimate place to enjoy the skyline on a clear day.
Located in City Mill Apartments, the flat is cosy and exceptionally bright, with underground parking available.
Columbia Road Flower Market and Haggerston Overground station are a short walk away.
This property is being sold by Dexters for £950,000. For more information visit: https://www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/flat-for-sale-in-lee-street-london-e8/175374