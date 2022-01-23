News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:44 PM January 23, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM January 23, 2022
Four of the best city views in Hackney and Islington properties

Four of the best city views in Hackney and Islington properties - Credit: Dexters

London's skyline is one of its most recognisable features.

For some lucky Hackney and Islington residents, a morning cup of coffee can be enjoyed overlooking The Gherkin, The Shard and St. Paul's Cathedral.

Here are four properties currently on the market featuring spectacular views of the city:

City Approach, Old Street

Bedrooms offer unrivalled views of the city

Bedrooms offer unrivalled views of the city - Credit: Dexters

City Approach is a development of four penthouses near Old Street station with unrivalled city views.

The three-bed properties include three bathrooms, wooden flooring and huge terraces.

The Islington penthouse includes a stunning living space and floor-to-ceiling windows

The Islington penthouse includes a stunning living space and floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Dexters

Fancy waking up to breath-taking views of the capital?

Fancy waking up to breath-taking views of the capital? - Credit: Dexters

Floor-to-ceiling windows mean owners can enjoy the skyline from almost every room of the flat.

This property is being sold by Dexters for £2,000,000. For more information visit: www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-for-sale-in-city-road-london-ec1v/161736

Fifty Seven East, Dalston

Relax in the bright living room, high above the bustle of Dalston

Relax in the bright living room, high above the bustle of Dalston - Credit: Ray Dowling/Dowling Jones

This penthouse's roof terrace showcases stunning views of the capital.

The apartment is spread over the top three floors of a 15-storey development, moments from Dalston Kingsland and Dalston Junction stations.

The master bedroom has access to a wraparound, south-facing balcony with 180 degree views of London.

This Dalston penthouse includes a large terrace

This Dalston penthouse includes a large terrace - Credit: Dexters

This property is being sold by Dexters for £1,275,000. For more information visit: www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/flat-for-sale-in-kingsland-high-street-london-e8/160763

St. Albans Place, Angel

Enjoy views of London from the penthouse's private terrace

Enjoy views of London from the penthouse's private terrace - Credit: Dexters

With skyline views from the private terrace, living room and kitchen, this Islington penthouse is one of the best on the market.

One of five homes in new complex Climpson House, this two-bedroom apartment lets in an impressive amount of light.

Offering 1,195 sq ft of living space, the property benefits from bespoke-designed luxury Italian kitchens, integrated Miele appliances, a wine cooler and storage.

The Islington penthouse includes a bespoke-designed luxury Italian kitchen

The Islington penthouse includes a bespoke-designed luxury Italian kitchen - Credit: Dexters

This property is being sold by Dexters for £1,600,000. For more information visit: www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-for-sale-in-st-albans-place-london-n1/159908

City Mill Apartments, Haggerston

City Mill Apartments offer some of Hackney's best views

City Mill Apartments offer some of Hackney's best views - Credit: Dexters

With a private terrace and two additional balconies, this three-bedroom apartment is the ultimate place to enjoy the skyline on a clear day.

Located in City Mill Apartments, the flat is cosy and exceptionally bright, with underground parking available.

This bright and cosy flat is on Lee Street

This bright and cosy flat is on Lee Street - Credit: Dexters

The three-bedroom flat is moments from Regent's Canal

The three-bedroom flat is moments from Regent's Canal - Credit: Dexters

Columbia Road Flower Market and Haggerston Overground station are a short walk away.

This property is being sold by Dexters for £950,000. For more information visit: https://www.dexters.co.uk/property-for-sale/flat-for-sale-in-lee-street-london-e8/175374

