You could live in a converted Victorian schoolhouse
- Credit: Dexters
A former Victorian school once used as a chemistry laboratory is up for sale in Hackney.
The Institute Place penthouse - located near Hackney Central station - is on the market for a cool £1 million.
The 1,809 sq ft loft retains many original features such as steel beams and a large round window framed with exposed brick.
Other parts of the flat, however, have been renovated in a "clean and contemporary style", according to estate agents Dexters.
Director of Dexters Hackney Jodie Ryan said the flat's location makes it an "ideal home" for a couple or young professional.
She added: “This standout apartment in east London offers a unique living space with period features and a modern twist of fixtures and fittings."
The apartment has a seven metre high vaulted skylight, and a split mezzanine level, with panelled wooden floors centred around a white grand staircase.
On the ground level, there is a dining and reception room with a red statement stove in the kitchen.
There are two double bedrooms on this floor, and upstairs there is a study on the balcony level that overlooks the local streets.
See the property here.