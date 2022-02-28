Gallery

A former Victorian school once used as a chemistry laboratory is up for sale in Hackney.

The Institute Place penthouse - located near Hackney Central station - is on the market for a cool £1 million.

The 1,809 sq ft loft retains many original features such as steel beams and a large round window framed with exposed brick.

Other parts of the flat, however, have been renovated in a "clean and contemporary style", according to estate agents Dexters.

Director of Dexters Hackney Jodie Ryan said the flat's location makes it an "ideal home" for a couple or young professional.

She added: “This standout apartment in east London offers a unique living space with period features and a modern twist of fixtures and fittings."

The apartment has a seven metre high vaulted skylight, and a split mezzanine level, with panelled wooden floors centred around a white grand staircase.

On the ground level, there is a dining and reception room with a red statement stove in the kitchen.

There are two double bedrooms on this floor, and upstairs there is a study on the balcony level that overlooks the local streets.

