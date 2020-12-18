Self storage company asks people to nominate those who deserves free storage for a year

Ad Feature

Published: 4:50 PM December 18, 2020

Do you know someone who has been hit by the pandemic who could benefit from free storage? - Credit: Attic

Independent storage provider, Attic Self Storage, has launched ‘Save a Space’ campaign in London, to help those who have been the most impacted by the pandemic.

Attic, which has sites in Marylebone, King's Cross and Bow, is calling out for locals to put forward those in the community who would most benefit from free storage space throughout 2021, to help them reset.

Londoners can put forward a local business, their family, friend, colleague - or even themselves by visiting: Attic's website, and share the challenges they have faced. It might be for someone who has had to downsize their home; a business who has needed to pause or shut; or it might be for a local school or charity that could utilise the space. Attic is donating more than 400 square feet of space for the whole year of 2021.

With the UK potentially facing the worst economic plunge in 300 years and widespread redundancies - not least in the city of London where it’s been widely reported that small businesses have been hit harder than the rest of the UK - the initiative sets out to help ease the pressure on local businesses and residents.

Frederic de Ryckman de Betz, Founder and CEO of Attic Self Storage, said: “London has been the hardest hit by the COVID economic slowdown, with the capital’s labour market experiencing a deeper crisis than the rest of the UK and unemployment levels high. Our ‘Save a Space’ initiative was devised to help ease the strain by providing invaluable space to Londoners most in need during these challenging times.”

The free storage will be available from January 4 2021 until December 31 2021. Those chosen will be announced by the end of the year, and people have up until December 21 2020, to put forward their Save a Space candidate.