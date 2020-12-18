News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Lifestyle

Ad Feature

Self storage company asks people to nominate a person or business hit by the pandemic who deserves free storage

Logo Icon

Hackney Gazette Writer

Published: 4:45 PM December 18, 2020    Updated: 12:36 PM December 21, 2020
Attic Self Storage

Do you know someone who has been hit by the pandemic who could benefit from free storage? - Credit: Attic Self Storage

Independent storage provider, Attic Self Storage, has launched ‘Save a Space’ campaign in London, to help those who have been badly impacted by the pandemic.  

Attic, which has sites in Marylebone, King's Cross and Bow, is calling out for locals to put forward those in the community who would most benefit from free storage space throughout 2021, to help them reset.   

Londoners can put forward a local business, their family, friend, colleague - or even themselves by visiting: Attic's website, and share the challenges they have faced. It might be for someone who has had to downsize their home; a business who has needed to pause or shut; or it might be for a local school or charity that could utilise the space. Attic is donating more than 400 square feet of space for the whole year of 2021.  

With the UK potentially facing the worst economic plunge in 300 years and widespread redundancies - not least in the city of London where it’s been widely reported that small businesses have been hit harder than the rest of the UK - the initiative sets out to help ease the pressure on local businesses and residents. 

Frederic de Ryckman de Betz, Founder and CEO of Attic Self Storage, said: “London has been the hardest hit by the COVID economic slowdown, with the capital’s labour market experiencing a deeper crisis than the rest of the UK and unemployment levels high. Our ‘Save a Space’ initiative was devised to help ease the strain by providing invaluable space to Londoners most in need during these challenging times.” 

The free storage will be available from January 4 2021 until December 31 2021. Those chosen will be announced by the end of the year, and people have up until December 21 2020, to put forward their Save a Space candidate.  

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Well-loved Hackney garage to close after 25 years

Charissa Cheong

Logo Icon

Hackney Council

Anti-LTN convoy delivers cabbages to Hackney Town Hall

Cachella Smith

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

First Hackney resident receives Covid-19 vaccine

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Hackney Council

Hackney's Happy Man Tree could be felled ‘imminently’

Clara Murray

Logo Icon