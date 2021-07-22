Published: 4:58 PM July 22, 2021

A Hackney barber who has trimmed the likes of Lebron James, Stormzy and Anthony Joshua has just been announced in this year's Top 25 Entrepreneurs List for the Black Business Show.

Mark Maciver's barber shop Slider Cuts has been on Hackney Road, on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets, since 2018, but the brand has been around for more than a decade.

"When I was working in another shop my nickname was Slider. So when I decided to set-up a website for myself I called it Slider Cuts," said Mark.

The barber, who grew up in Gospel Oak in Camden, has lived in Hackney since 2004.

Mark Maciver cutting British rapper Stormzy's hair at Slider Cuts. - Credit: Slider Cuts

He began cutting hair at around 13 years old, having always been fascinated with hair cuts on television and in real life.

Mark told the Gazette: "I picked up the clippers because I was getting haircuts at home from my mum and my older brothers and they weren’t great haircuts – no offense to them.

"So I picked up the clippers to try and give myself a good haircut that I saw some of my peers with. My first haircut went wrong. I had to cut all my hair off.

"It kept on going wrong but I never had any money to go to the barber shop. I had no other option so I kept on going."

Hackney resident Mark Maciver set up the Slider Cuts brand about ten years ago. His barber shop of the same name has been on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets for almost three years. - Credit: Slider Cuts

From there the young barber started his career and honed his razor sharp skills, cutting the hair of his relatives and friends from around his area. He eventually got a job in a barber shop and later set up his own business cutting hair.

Today Mark is one of the leading Black barbers in the country. He said it feels "great" to be recognised in the Black Business Show list, adding: "It's an honour".

Despite his clientele including world-famous icons like British rapper Tinie Tempah and champion boxer Anthony Joshua, Mark says he has not let it get to his head.

He said: "It never really hits me until moments like, when I went to Anthony Joshua's fight and there were 90,000 people all shouting at him. At that moment I was like: 'Wow, I actually cut this guy's hair.'"

Mark Maciver cutting champion boxer Anthony Joshua's hair before a fight. - Credit: Slider Cuts

Mark has just announced a collaboration with Youth UK which will see business grants awarded to five up and coming Black entrepreneurs. He also recently released his book Shaping Up Culture.

Find out more at www.slidercuts.com