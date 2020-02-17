Search

16 'outdated bedsits' in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

PUBLISHED: 17:06 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 17 February 2020

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Archant

"Outdated bedsits" in a Clapton tower block look set to be converted under the council's Hackney Living Rent model.

The 16 homes in the 17-storey Gooch House will be "aimed at local renters and offered at rates that won't compromise their living standards or prevent saving for a deposit".

The rent will be set at a third of average local incomes. The government doesn't allow councils to let out its own living rent homes, so the council has set up its own not-for-profit letting agency to manage the homes, as promised in its #BetterRenting campaign against rogue landlords.

You may also want to watch:

Last year nine Hackney Living Rent homes were approved for Bridge House in Homerton.

Gooch House has one bedsit per floor, situated one on top of the other from the ground floor.

A report set to be approved by Hackney's cabinet states: "By repurposing outdated bedsits that no longer meet today's standards, we're making the most of council assets to provide high-quality, well-designed new homes and creating a local housing option that's unavailable in Hackney at present."

Gooch House hit the headlines last year when a fire broke out and worshippers leaving night prayer's at the Madina Mosque nearby raced to the top floor to wake people up and lead them to safety.

