Arcola Street stabbing: Two arrested after 18-year-old stabbed in Stoke Newington

A police car in Arcola Street after an 18-year-old was stabbed last night Picture: @999London Archant

Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Stoke Newington last night.

Officers were called to Arcola Street at 7.19pm and found two men suffering stab injuries.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, and he is stable.

A 24-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested on suspicion of assault. The 24-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment for a hand injury before being discharged.

Both men are in custody awaiting further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Hackney Police on 101 quoting CAD6972 of April 10.

Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.