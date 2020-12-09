Hundreds of paid work placements for young people up for grabs in Hackney

Published: 5:08 PM December 9, 2020

Four hundred paid work placements are being offered to disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 24 in Hackney.

The Kickstart scheme, a government-funded nationwide programme, offers 50 placements within Hackney Council and 350 with local businesses in various sectors.

To be eligible for Kickstart, individuals must be recieving Universal Credit.

Brittany Alexander, a management trainee at the council, said: “It is a great way to get into the crux of what the council does, and a great opportunity to have paid work experience.”

Placements are due to start in January 2021, lasting up to six months.

The scheme also provides a range of employment support, such as career guidance and employability training to successful applicants.

It will offer minimum wage from £8.72 an hour - dependent on age - and for up to 25 hours a week.







