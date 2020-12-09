News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette Home > News

Hundreds of paid work placements for young people up for grabs in Hackney

Logo Icon

Xindi Wei

Published: 5:08 PM December 9, 2020   
A job centre interview © Digital Vision / ThinkstockPhotos

A job centre interview © Digital Vision / ThinkstockPhotos - Credit: Getty Images

Four hundred paid work placements are being offered to disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 24 in Hackney.

The Kickstart scheme, a government-funded nationwide programme, offers 50 placements within Hackney Council and 350 with local businesses in various sectors.

To be eligible for Kickstart, individuals must be recieving Universal Credit.

Brittany Alexander, a management trainee at the council, said: “It is a great way to get into the crux of what the council does, and a great opportunity to have paid work experience.”

Placements are due to start in January 2021, lasting up to six months.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme also provides a range of employment support, such as career guidance and employability training to successful applicants.

It will offer minimum wage from £8.72 an hour - dependent on age - and for up to 25 hours a week.



Most Read

  1. 1 Morning Lane campaigners’ Tesco consultation engages 10 times more people than the developer’s one
  2. 2 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
  3. 3 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  1. 4 Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation
  2. 5 London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed
  3. 6 Dismissed: Corrupt Hackney cop who helped launder hundreds of thousands of pounds of drug money
  4. 7 ‘She doesn’t know how we feel’: Windrush victims slam deportation comment by Priti Patel
  5. 8 Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’
  6. 9 Killer Kieron Brown jailed for stabbing Exauce Ngimbi through the heart in Lower Clapton
  7. 10 Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parents gather to protest Hackney schools’ support staff cuts

Daniel Gayne

person

Full steam ahead for second entrance at Hackney Central Overground station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Hackney domestic violence charity petitions for new premises

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Spring chicken: Hackney nonagenarian steps up to daily morning run

Daniel Gayne

person
Comments powered by Disqus