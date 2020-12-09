Hundreds of paid work placements for young people up for grabs in Hackney
Xindi Wei
Four hundred paid work placements are being offered to disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 24 in Hackney.
The Kickstart scheme, a government-funded nationwide programme, offers 50 placements within Hackney Council and 350 with local businesses in various sectors.
To be eligible for Kickstart, individuals must be recieving Universal Credit.
Brittany Alexander, a management trainee at the council, said: “It is a great way to get into the crux of what the council does, and a great opportunity to have paid work experience.”
Placements are due to start in January 2021, lasting up to six months.
The scheme also provides a range of employment support, such as career guidance and employability training to successful applicants.
It will offer minimum wage from £8.72 an hour - dependent on age - and for up to 25 hours a week.
