East London venue to host big-screen Euro 2020 football fanzone

Published: 9:26 AM May 3, 2021

After a year's postponement due to the Covid pandemic, the Uefa Euro 2020 football tournament is set to kick off in June – and a big-screen fan zone is planned for an East End venue.

Oval Space, near Cambridge Heath station, will welcome hundreds of fans to watch selected matches, beginning on June 12 with Wales against Switzerland.

Organised by brand 4TheFans the fan village will feature a giant HD screen, refreshments, DJ sets and appearances by former players including Paul Merson and Tony Cottee.

Up until June 21, when restrictions could ease further, the promoter expects the venue to hold up to 210 socially distanced fans.

A spokesperson said: “Oval Space is the best for these kinds of events. We can design the room around Covid-19 rules.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a table layout until June 21 and then we will take another look at our plans. Everything will be 100 per cent within the guidelines.

"We have a table layout, hand sanitisers across the venue and we will be collecting contact details from attendees. Hopefully, from June 22 onwards, we can allow people to stand up to watch the games.”

Full details and tickets are available at 4thefans.tv/tickets#london