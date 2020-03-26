70 firefighters tackle blaze off Old Street in Hoxton
PUBLISHED: 12:59 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 26 March 2020
Archant
Seventy firefighters were called to a blaze in Charles Square off Old Street on Thursday morning.
Half of a flat on the third floor of the council block was damaged in the fire, as well as part of the third floor terrace. Old Street fire station is a stones throw from the scene.
The brigade was called just before 11.10am and the fire was under control in an hour. Crews from Whitechapel and surrounding stations attended
Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “Just been briefed on this, clearly disturbing videos from the scene, have asked for a further update on the situation & hope both residents & @lfbhackney are safe. Know the building very well as well as many of the businesses & residents in the building as it’s in my former ward.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.