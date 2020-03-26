Search

Advanced search

70 firefighters tackle blaze off Old Street in Hoxton

PUBLISHED: 12:59 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 26 March 2020

The fire in Charles Square, Hoxton. Picture: Michael Barnwell

The fire in Charles Square, Hoxton. Picture: Michael Barnwell

Archant

Seventy firefighters were called to a blaze in Charles Square off Old Street on Thursday morning.

Half of a flat on the third floor of the council block was damaged in the fire, as well as part of the third floor terrace. Old Street fire station is a stones throw from the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The brigade was called just before 11.10am and the fire was under control in an hour. Crews from Whitechapel and surrounding stations attended

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “Just been briefed on this, clearly disturbing videos from the scene, have asked for a further update on the situation & hope both residents & @lfbhackney are safe. Know the building very well as well as many of the businesses & residents in the building as it’s in my former ward.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most Read

Three patients die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital as confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 72

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney Council tells market traders to close stalls unless they sell essential items

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

‘Dangerous’ predator Sean Manning jailed for attempted rape of woman - who was saved by 14-year-old boy

Sean Manning has been jailed for attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

A sign from the Royak Parks notifying the public about social distancing. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Most Read

Three patients die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital as confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 72

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney Council tells market traders to close stalls unless they sell essential items

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

‘Dangerous’ predator Sean Manning jailed for attempted rape of woman - who was saved by 14-year-old boy

Sean Manning has been jailed for attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

A sign from the Royak Parks notifying the public about social distancing. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hopeful Hennessy would love to be toast of Arsenal fans on Super League’s big stage

Arsenal's under-16 prospect Alex Hennessy

Arsenal’s Carter calls for back-to-back Euro finals in 2021

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

70 firefighters tackle blaze off Old Street in Hoxton

The fire in Charles Square, Hoxton. Picture: Michael Barnwell

Coronavirus London live updates: Support for self-employed to be announced by Rishi Sunak

Pictured are Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey on February 14. Picture: PA/Matt Dunham

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

See you you get on in today's pub quiz. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans
Drive 24