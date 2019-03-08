9 Stand United: Community group concerned about Hackney knife crime to hold public meeting at Clapton's Pedro Club
PUBLISHED: 11:52 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 09 July 2019
Nine members of the same Hackney family have launched a project for neighbours to get their voices heard on the issue of knife crime.
The group, 9 Stand United, will host an open meeting at the Pedro Club in Clapton on Saturday for anyone concerned about violent crime to ask questions and discuss possible solutions as a community.
Founded by Mercinta Anderson, her son Kamil Boriel and her niece Lara Thomas, 9 Stand Together was set up after the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tashaun Aird in Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington.
"I just thought: this is ridiculous," Mercinta told the Gazette. "My son's 23. I have nieces and nephews. What will the future look like for our children?
"We have got together as a family and said we want to have our voices heard. How can we change things and make a difference?"
The session starts at the club, at 175 Rushmore Road, at 7.30pm, but attendees are asked to be there from 7. Anyone who wants more information can email 9standunited@gmail.com.