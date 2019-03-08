9 Stand United: Community group concerned about Hackney knife crime to hold public meeting at Clapton's Pedro Club

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police Archant

Nine members of the same Hackney family have launched a project for neighbours to get their voices heard on the issue of knife crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, 9 Stand United, will host an open meeting at the Pedro Club in Clapton on Saturday for anyone concerned about violent crime to ask questions and discuss possible solutions as a community.

You may also want to watch:

Founded by Mercinta Anderson, her son Kamil Boriel and her niece Lara Thomas, 9 Stand Together was set up after the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tashaun Aird in Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington.

"I just thought: this is ridiculous," Mercinta told the Gazette. "My son's 23. I have nieces and nephews. What will the future look like for our children?

"We have got together as a family and said we want to have our voices heard. How can we change things and make a difference?"

The session starts at the club, at 175 Rushmore Road, at 7.30pm, but attendees are asked to be there from 7. Anyone who wants more information can email 9standunited@gmail.com.