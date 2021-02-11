Japan gifts Hackney 101 Cherry Blossom trees
A hundred Japanese cherry trees have been planted in Springfield Park and Daubeney fields.
Hackney's Tree Musketeers and council staff planted 101 Cherry Blossom trees thanks to a donation from the people of Japan.
Russell Miller from Tree Musketeers said: "Planting the cherry trees was very exciting because I know how beautiful they are when in blossom."
More than 6,000 trees have been sent to the UK by Japan, to be planted across the country in celebration of its relationship with Britain.
In Springfield Park, the Cherry Blossoms have been planted at the bottom of the park close to the River Lea. Trees in Daubeney can be found at the northern end of the park.
Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville, who joined in with the planting, hopes the plants will bring hope during "such a hard time".
“Cherry trees are an iconic part of Japanese culture, symbolising spring, hope, beauty and new life," he said.
The planting was supported by Thames Water and the Kings Park Moving Together programme.
