News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Japan gifts Hackney 101 Cherry Blossom trees

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2021   
Russell Miller, from Tree Musketeers, with a volunteer and Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville

Russell Miller, from Tree Musketeers, with a volunteer and Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville - Credit: Hackney council

A hundred Japanese cherry trees have been planted in Springfield Park and Daubeney fields. 

Hackney's Tree Musketeers and council staff planted 101 Cherry Blossom trees thanks to a donation from the people of Japan. 

Russell Miller from Tree Musketeers said: "Planting the cherry trees was very exciting because I know how beautiful they are when in blossom."

Newly planted Cherry Blossoms.

Some of the Cherry Blossoms, known as Sakura in Japan, planted by the River Lee Navigation. - Credit: Hackney council

More than 6,000 trees have been sent to the UK by Japan, to be planted across the country in celebration of its relationship with Britain. 

In Springfield Park, the Cherry Blossoms have been planted at the bottom of the park close to the River Lea. Trees in Daubeney can be found at the northern end of the park. 

Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville, who joined in with the planting, hopes the plants will bring hope during "such a hard time".

Hackney volunteers planting Japanese Cherry trees.

The trees planted in Hackney are from three varieties: ‘Beni-yutaka’, ‘Tai-haku’, and ‘Somei-yoshino’, which have been chosen for their variation in colour, timing, and historical significance. For example, ‘Tai-haku’ is a large, single white blossom variety, which became extinct in Japan but was reintroduced to its homeland by Britain’s Collingwood 'Cherry' Ingram in 1932. - Credit: Hackney council

You may also want to watch:

“Cherry trees are an iconic part of Japanese culture, symbolising spring, hope, beauty and new life," he said.

The planting was supported by Thames Water and the Kings Park Moving Together programme.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
  2. 2 Sistah Space secures new home in Hackney amid long-running premises dispute
  3. 3 Fuel vouchers to help Hackney residents pay winter bills
  1. 4 Hackney's edible forest replanted after last year's tree deaths
  2. 5 Japan gifts Hackney 101 Cherry Blossom trees
  3. 6 Remembering the 'Pocket Battleship' Francis Ampofo
  4. 7 The 'Bard of Hackney' dies aged 70
  5. 8 Hackney chef dishes out free meals from Dalston pub
  6. 9 School reopening rationale and data to remain secret, says government
  7. 10 Work to increase uptake in Hackney's 'vaccine hesitant' communities

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kingfisher Cafe, Dalston

Coronavirus

Dalston’s cafés juggle costs and closures to stay afloat amid lockdown

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Shukri Adan and her brother Mahad prepare meals in Shukri’s kitchen with the help of two friends.

Coronavirus

Community lifelines: 'Sometimes I cry', says founder dishing up free meals

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Maria Gallastegui at the camp outside Dixon Clark Court Highbury Corner 05.02.21.

Tree-gate: Veteran Parliament Square campaigner moves to Highbury Corner

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Cormorant sitting on a glass pane.

Environment News

Wild seabird rescued from Hackney flat

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus