Shoreditch man convicted of enslaving 13-year-old to sell drugs

Published: 11:29 AM January 21, 2021

A Shoreditch man has been convicted after attempting to force a teenager to deal drugs on his behalf.

Abdur Rakib, 21, of Sclater Street, was part of an alleged group who made contact with a 13-year-old boy on Snapchat to ask if he wanted to make "easy money".

He met the child in Tower Hamlets on December 27, 2019, and drove him to Guildford where he was kept in a room to deal class A drugs on the group’s behalf.

The boy’s mother, concerned for his welfare, managed to make contact with her son and called the police.

Met Police officers found the boy, who was unharmed.

You may also want to watch:

Rakib pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and modern slavery following a hearing at Guildford Crown Court on July 2 last year.

On January 20 at the same court, Rakib was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Det Con Ben Stone, from the Central East Command Unit CID, said: “Rakib was part of a group who targeted a young child and pressured him into criminality with the lure of easy money.

"Thankfully, due to the quick actions of the child’s mother and the police, the boy was located safe and well before he sank further into the clutches of this unscrupulous group.

“There is no such thing as easy money – it always comes at a price, and where criminality is involved, that price will mean being put before the courts to face the consequences.”