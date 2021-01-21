News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Shoreditch man convicted of enslaving 13-year-old to sell drugs

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 11:29 AM January 21, 2021   
Abdur Rakib

Abdur Rakib, 21, of Sclater Street. - Credit: Met Police

A Shoreditch man has been convicted after attempting to force a teenager to deal drugs on his behalf. 

Abdur Rakib, 21, of Sclater Street, was part of an alleged group who made contact with a 13-year-old boy on Snapchat to ask if he wanted to make "easy money".

He met the child in Tower Hamlets on December 27, 2019, and drove him to Guildford where he was kept in a room to deal class A drugs on the group’s behalf.

The boy’s mother, concerned for his welfare, managed to make contact with her son and called the police.

Met Police officers found the boy, who was unharmed.

You may also want to watch:

Rakib pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and modern slavery following a hearing at Guildford Crown Court on July 2 last year.

 On January 20 at the same court, Rakib was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hackney surgery named GP Team of the Year
  2. 2 Man wrestled to floor during attempted robbery in Finsbury Park
  3. 3 Covid fines worth £39K handed out in Hackney and Tower Hamlets
  1. 4 Campaigners launch legal challenge against Hackney LTNs
  2. 5 Old Street roundabout project moves into final phase
  3. 6 Jailed: 'Dangerous' Hackney predator found with 1,600 indecent child images
  4. 7 Union votes to strike over cuts at Hackney schools
  5. 8 Shop Local: Stoke Newington entrepreneur launches dog accessory business
  6. 9 Police appeal for help to trace wanted Dalston man
  7. 10 Hackney school pupils bag top spots in national architecture competition

Det Con Ben Stone, from the Central East Command Unit CID, said: “Rakib was part of a group who targeted a young child and pressured him into criminality with the lure of easy money.

"Thankfully, due to the quick actions of the child’s mother and the police, the boy was located safe and well before he sank further into the clutches of this unscrupulous group.

“There is no such thing as easy money – it always comes at a price, and where criminality is involved, that price will mean being put before the courts to face the consequences.”

Crime
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hackney road closures 'will cost lives', says volunteer ambulance service

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Hackney Council

Joint Covid patrols launched to ensure lockdown rules are followed

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Common sense' prevails as Stamford Hill testing centre moved out of estate

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-safe shared workspaces in Hackney on flexibility without formalities

James Riding

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus